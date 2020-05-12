The nutrition services director for the Fairbanks school district has been honored by the School Nutrition Association.
In a Monday news release, the School Nutrition Association declared Amy Rouse as its Northwest regional Director of the Year, an award that recognizes nutrition directors’ extraordinary commitment to their school lunch programs. The association is a national nonprofit representing over 55,000 school nutrition professionals.
Rouse has been a longtime association member and once served as member-at-large for the state association. She’s been a nutrition director for 13 years.
The announcement cited Rouse’s engaging social media presence as well as the incorporation of online menus and electronic production records into the online free and reduced meal applications as among her accomplishments.
“Amy Rouse is a great example of a school nutrition director invested in the well-being of her students and the advancement of her staff,” said association President Gay Anderson in the news release. “She works so hard to ensure that students, staff and the community have a positive school nutrition experience.”
Most recently Rouse worked with the school district to set up meal distribution sites throughout the borough to feed students while schools remain locked down due to the ongoing pandemic.
