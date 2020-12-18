Public education Superintendent Karen Gaborik announced more details about schools returning to in-person classes in the Fairbanks area next month.
In an online briefing Thursday, Gaborik said elementary schools will open to any student wishing to attend on Jan. 19. Middle schools are set to open Jan. 25. High schools open Feb. 1.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s 35 or so school buildings have been closed to most students since the coronavirus pandemic blew up nine months ago. Now, teachers and administrators are planning for what Gaborik described as “school in the time of COVID” after the school board held a narrow vote Monday to open schools after winter break.
“I think schools are going to do the best they can to mitigate this,” Gaborik said. “Some of it will depend on numbers — how many kids show up.”
This planning comes as thousands of doses of a new COVID-19 vaccine filter across Alaska. Gaborik said school nurses at some school districts are getting the vaccine during the first wave of inoculations. It’s still not clear when the vaccine will be made available to teachers.
State officials said this week they think new daily coronavirus case numbers will decline, with some spikes around the holidays, in the coming months.
Charter schools, such as Chinook Montessori Charter School and Watershed Charter School, operate on their own schedules. Gaborik said those schools will decide, independent of the school board, whether to open.
School bus transportation will be available and so will hot lunches, though it’s not yet clear if school-provided lunches will continue to be free to all.
“All schools at every grade level are going to continue with the current start and end times,” Gaborik said.
Elementary schools will have music, physical education and recess.
“We’ll encourage frequent hand washing,” Gaborik said.
High school students will have three classes per day and will switch rooms in between classes, Gaborik said.
Class sizes will depend on how many families opt for in-person learning. Some teachers will be teaching to both remote learners and in-person at the same time, Gaborik said.
“We did ask that if families are thinking about switching the learning model, please let the schools know as soon as possible so that everybody could plan accordingly,” Gaborik said.
In addition to blended or in-person learning, the school district is offering continued remote learning with the same teacher, in some cases, along with online learning or eLearning. The public school system also has a homeschool program.
“We know that not everybody is ready to come back right now,” Gaborik said. A survey of parents and guardians is coming out soon, she said.
The school district is also going to ramp up its recruitment for substitute teachers, Gaborik said. When students or staff are diagnosed with COVID-19, whole classes will be sent home and contact tracing will be conducted to determine who was exposed, Gaborik said.
Finding close contacts gets tricky in the upper grades, she said, because students will be in the hallways during passing periods and potentially in larger groups in the cafeteria during lunch. Gaborik said there are reports of COVID-19 spreading in situations where people take off face masks to eat lunch together.
“That may weigh into a family’s decision about whether or not you want to send your child in person,” the superintendent said.
Parents and guardians are being asked to monitor their students and keep them home if they show symptoms.
“Please don’t send kids to school if they are sick,” Gaborik said.
Some extracurricular activities and after-school programs will be offered with some of those details still pending. High school hockey begins Jan. 4 followed by basketball and cheerleading Jan. 11, Gaborik said.
The decision about whether to hold live graduations will be made sometime before spring break, Gaborik said.
Visitors to school buildings will continue to be limited, the superintendent said.
