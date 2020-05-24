The Fairbanks school district is looking at revamping its guidelines and requirements for out-of-season school activities.
Last July, three West Valley High School students were hospitalized following a pre-season football conditioning activity at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Patty Center pool, during which they nearly drowned. After the incident there was a public push for the district to review policies on such activities.
At Tuesday’s school board meeting, Heather Heineken, director of business services and risk management liaison, went over current guidelines, reviewed policy language and gave recommendations to the board as to how to move forward with activities taking place outside of a regular season.
Under recommendations, the first thing the administration identified was the standardized coaches training program, according to Heineken.
“We’ve worked with school administration and activities coordinators to structure a consistent and effective method of training for coaching staff. With the recent COVID pandemic, an online training course is being created and as things return to normal a live training will be offered to create an interactive opportunity,” she said.
These would be hosted monthly or quarterly as needed, according to Heineken.
“The training can be coordinated across all schools, and the responsibility will be shared by the activities coordinators,” she said, “and then all coaches can come together and attend one event.”
Material will be the same for each training for consistency, Heineken added. It will cover coaches’ responsibilities such as training expectations and introduction to the activities handbook, team management responsibilities like financial management, communication guidelines and overviews of player eligibility. It will also cover school safety, such as the injury reporting process, the out-of-season sports requirements.
Any activity outside of traditional training for a sport or off district property out of season will require administrative approval, Heineken said.
District policies including travel, transportation and fundraising will also be part of the training, according to Heineken, and prospective coaches would be provided with a complete list of resources.
She added this course is being designed specifically for those coaching sports, not all school activities, citing examples such as chess club and Battle of the Books.
The district has also developed an out-of-season consent and emergency information form.
“If a coach chooses to offer out-of-season conditioning, because it’s voluntary, they will be required to collect the out-of-season consent and emergency information form prior to allowing a student to participate,” Heineken said. “This is a new form and is not intended to replace any form currently in use, but instead it will provide the coach with necessary information on the students who may be present.”
The coach often knows students who participate, according to Heineken, but there could be students new to the school or who aren’t currently involved in the sport.
“By collecting this form, the parent has acknowledged that their student is participating and also provides contact information if there is an emergency,” said Heineken. “Current practice does not collect this information.”
This form would only be required to be submitted once, but students will be required to sign in for each conditioning activity they attend, she added, and the coach will need to maintain records to meet insurance requirements.
School board Vice President Tim Doran asked about how the consent form changed the relationship in terms of students, parents and whoever else between the out-of-season and in-season sports activities.
“Is there any change to that relationship other than that it’s voluntary for students to participate and should not count against them for coming out for a sport?” he asked.
The form was specifically created using language from the regular season form, according to Heineken, and they included the voluntary piece, a section on the importance of communication with parents, and removed any reference to the Alaska School Activities Association, which would not cover the out-of-season activities.
Additionally, human resources staff created a different form for coaches who choose to offer out-of-season activities. The “student athletic conditioning volunteer agreement” acts as a contract between coaches and the school district covering activities taking place outside of a regular season.
Currently, coaches’ contracts cover the Alaska School Activities Association prescribed season but do not cover volunteer conditioning efforts, according to Heineken.
“Coaches will still need to complete an SAS contract for regular season activities and all other volunteers will still go through the appropriate HR volunteer process,” she said.
An ongoing challenge the district must recognize, Heineken said, is that school staff work nine- to 10-month contracts but activities occur year round. Activities coordinators and school administrators may not always be guaranteed to cover the summertime period.
“As we recognize these challenges we’re working to shift some of the off contract interactions to the district administration who are there year-round,” she said.
Coaches, activities coordinators and school administrators will work with district administration to review activity plans, Heineken said, adding that the director of alternative programs will be available in the summer months to give support and direction to coaching staff.
School board member Erin Morotti said the updates that Heineken is suggesting not only assure proper training but also reduce liability. Morotti then asked her to explain how this is preventing physical danger to children.
Heineken said the only way to truly eliminate physical danger is to eliminate activities, because they carry an inherent risk.
“Whether it’s the nature walk out at Creamer’s Field or the person ice skating, there is risk associated,” she said, “and so, I don’t know that there’s any way that we could ever avoid that.”
What the updates are doing, according to Heineken, is creating awareness with the parents, the coaches and the school administration.
The other piece she said she thinks they need to be diligent about is when out-of-season activities occur off district property and when it’s a non-traditional activity.
She used an example of taking a cross-country ski team to teach them ice skating.
“That’s not something that we would normally, would be a normal conditioning activity,” she said. “Now it might be normal for them to go running, but when you pick something that’s a little less traditional for their sport, then administration need to be involved and there needs to be review of that, and so by having that additional layer of review I think that will also help reduce some of the risk to the students.”
