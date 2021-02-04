Some gyms at public schools are opening to youth sports organizations, including the Eclipse Soccer Club and Interior Youth Basketball.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education voted 5-2 on Tuesday to make the gym space available at some elementary, middle and high schools. The organizations, which pay rental fees, submitted COVID-19 mitigations plans to the school district. The school board also agreed to rent space to a church for an Easter service.
School board President Tim Doran said the district wishes to maintain its community partnerships. He said the submitted virus mitigations plans are consistent with what is recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Alaska School Activities Association and school district guidelines.
“These groups have shown consistent responsibility as building users over the years,” Doran said in a text message.
Five organizations in all were approved for building rentals in the coming months.
One, Bethel Baptist Church, was approved to rent Hering Auditorium for its Easter service on April 4. The Interior Girls Softball Association signed up to rent the gym at West Valley High School on Sundays.
Kathy Fitzgerald is the program coordinator for Interior Youth Basketball. They are requesting to rent gyms at Denali Elementary School, Barnette Magnet School, North Pole Middle School, Randy Smith Middle School and Tanana Middle School. Teams play weeknights.
Fitzgerald said they hope to have children playing basketball by the end of the month.
“It’s just a matter of how many we can accommodate,” she said. “We definitely won’t be able to serve everybody. We have half the gym space that we would normally have.”
Some schools that the league would normally play at are using gyms for storage or for conducting classes and those gyms are unavailable, Fitzgerald said.
The youth basketball league’s youngest players, in kindergarten and first grade, haven’t played since 2019, Fitzgerald said.
She said the IYB board of directors was meeting Wednesday and will make an announcement afterward.
Patrick Lovely is president of the Eclipse Soccer Club, which needs gym space for training during the off season. They typically run an indoor soccer league but that was canceled this year due to COVID-19.
“We’ve got mitigation plans, and we’ve been very fortunate that families have been very aware of keeping their kids home if they are sick,” Lovely said.
He said they found a church to train in, and members have been training at the Alaska Club. The gym at Tanana Middle School will be an improvement, he said.
“Many of our members will be very happy that they can move into a larger facility,” he said.
The Yukon-Koyukuk School District was approved to host recreation nights for families signed up for its homeschool program but it’s not yet clear if those will take place.
