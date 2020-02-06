With an “Oh man” Brent Sass climbed off his sled, 12 dogs still on the line, after being the first musher to reach Dawson City at 5:43 this morning. The fans were in full force in the -17 C temperatures to cheer on his arrival.
It’s the second year Sass, from Eureka, Alaska, was the first musher into the Dawson City checkpoint, earning 2 ounces of Klondike placer gold, and, a much needed 36 hour break.
“It’s always fun to be back in Dawson,” said Sass. “It’s fun to be here first.”
Before he spoke about himself and the journey from Eagle to Dawson, he praised his dogs.
“The dogs have done a really good job,” Sass said. “They were accepting some challenging conditions in certain places but they just put their heads down and got the job done.”
Sass said the stretch from Trout Creek to Eagle stood out to him.
“The run from Trout Creek to Eagle was really fun to see the dogs excel in some really challenging conditions,” Sass said. “For me, it was really fun to find some new leaders.
It was first-time leader Woody who guided the team through the checkpoint’s banner.
“I just experimented with a bunch of leaders,” Sass said. “That guy Woody up there, the white one, it was the first time he was leading a race. He did amazing. It was a lot of fun to see him."
Leaving Eagle, the mushers must ascend 3,420 foot American Summit. Sass said he and the team encountered no problems on the climb.
“American Summit was fine, it was easy no problems at all,” he said. “It was windy but there were no issues. We took a seat on the high-side and scooted right around it. I was waiting for the tough stuff but we came around and starting going downhill and I was like ‘Oh, I guess we went through the tough stuff.'
When teams depart from the Clinton Creek hospitality spot near Fortymile, they travel 56 miles along the Yukon River to reach Dawson. Sass said ice wasn’t the issue on that section of trail.
“There was no ice it was mainly just blown in snow in all the sections all the way from Circle,” said Sass. “It was straight-up breaking trail. The trail was blown in.
“This run got super long. I was hoping this run would be a little shorter but with the blowing wind and trail, it was a 6 mile an hour slog. But, we are here.”
Sass said the team responded well to breaking trail.
“The dogs did really well. It was a much bigger mental test for them,” he said. “It was a different mental test with all the trail breaking. It was a really key thing to not get frustrated and upset and just know we are going to power through it.
“It’s not like last year which was like a magic carpet ride and nothing went wrong … not that nothing went wrong here. You just don’t know where the trail.
“It really wasn’t that bad in the end but there were definitely times where there were no trail markers and no trail and you are kind of just plowing through hoping you are on the trail.”
Breaking trail is something Sass said the team doesn’t get much training in.
“You don’t get that practice often at all,” he said. “We did a lot of trail breaking but I know where all my trails are back at home. I’m glad I’m not a rookie. My memory from previous races kicked in and just landmarks so you can kind of judge where you need to go.”
Sass said when he got into the checkpoint, he felt he was operating at 30 percent and he was looking forward to a nice meal. Although tired, and having just finished a long slog through snowy conditions, he wouldn’t ask for anything else.
“It’s something I always ask for in a race,” Sass said. “It was fun. I just keep telling people it’s the Quest trail, I enjoyed it. There was definitely a lot of work in places. It was a lot of fun to work with the dogs and get them really listening and communicating."
Sass said he didn’t plan to be first in Dawson, but it’s always a good boost for the rest of the trail toward Whitehorse.
“It’s great,” about being first to Dawson two years running. “It’s never really the goal on the onset of it but it’s always nice to set yourself to be able to be here first so I’m excited.
“Whenever you can be the first one out of here it’s not a bad thing. I don’t know how far anybody else is but it doesn’t really matter. We are just going to continue running our race.”
Reaching Dawson one hour, 11 minutes (6:54 a.m.) after Sass was 10 Mile, Yukon, musher Michelle Phillips.
Like Sass, she arrived to a chorus of cheers from those lined along the chute. She dismounted her sled and loved up her 13 remaining dogs in turn, before sharing a long embrace with her husband, Ed.
Phillips dropped her dog Zeppelin in Eagle.
“He got a little sick earlier on, so he was a little thin,” Phillips said. “I was concerned about him being a little too thin. He’s young and thin so I didn’t think he needed to keep going.”
Departing from Eagle, Phillips said the team had no troubles on American Summit, but the pace slowed down once they reached the river.
“From Eagle, it was a lot better than I expected at American Summit,” Phillips said. “I expected it to be a little bit more windy. Then it was blowing a bit on the river here. The trail was slow.”
Phillips praised her whole team, singling out two of the dogs.
“Mac and Dragon they were excellent, in some of the wind storms they did a great job,” Phillips said. “The whole team just did wonderful.”
Phillips said she is glad to be across the border and is looking forward to traveling to Whitehorse.
“I’m glad I’m in the Yukon and I’m glad to be heading home,” she said. “It’s nice to go to the finish line.”
Back on home soil, Phillips said she is going to continue running her race, but did not let into how she thinks she’ll fare the rest of the way.
“You never know, it’s the Yukon Quest,” she said.
What she does know is that once she gets her dogs hunkered down and comfortable, she is going to have a beer. Morning be damned.
The Whitehorse Star is covering the second half of the Yukon Quest from the halfway point in Dawson to the finish line in Whitehorse, Yukon.