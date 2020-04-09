Several U.S. military aircraft intercepted two Russian maritime reconnaissance aircraft entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone on Wednesday, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command.
This is the latest in a string of Russian patrol aircraft intercepts around Alaska over the past month.
The Russian aircraft were intercepted in the Bering Sea, north of the Aleutian Islands, and did not enter United States or Canadian sovereign airspace. A NORAD announcement states that F-22 fighters, supported by KC-135 Stratotanker and E-3 AWACS aircraft intercepted two Russian IL-38 aircraft.
The NORAD announcement did not indicate from which base the U.S. aircraft launched. However, F-22 aircraft are stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.
“This is the latest of several occasions in the past month in which we have intercepted Russian aircraft operating near Alaska and the approaches to our nations,” said Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, the NORAD commander. “We are and will continue executing our no-fail homeland defense missions with the same capability and capacity we always bring to the fight.”
In early March, U.S. aircraft intercepted Russian maritime reconnaissance aircraft near Alaska several times over the course of just one week. According to the NORAD Twitter feed, the Russian aircraft were loitering near a U.S. submarine exercise known as ICEX, a three-week biennial drill used to assess the ability of U.S. submarines to operate in the Arctic.
NORAD is a binational organization operating in both the United States and Canada. The organization is responsible for aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning for North America.
According to the organization’s website, these warnings involve “the detection, validation, and warning of attack against North America whether by aircraft, missiles, or space vehicles, through mutual support arrangements with other commands.” Aerospace control means “ensuring air sovereignty and air defense of the airspace of Canada and the United States.”
NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify aircraft and determine the appropriate response.
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.