Alaska’s summer tourism businesses are able to apply for a special kind of paycheck protection to fit with their unique operating season, according to a rule change from the U.S. Department of Treasury.
The businesses are now able to apply for loans based on a 12-week payroll average to account for summer seasonal work from May 1 to Sept. 15. The previous rule cut the average payroll off at June 30, which left many of Alaska’s summer tourism businesses out of the equation.
President Donald Trump signed legislation providing an additional $310 million for the program after it quickly ran out of funding from the first CARES Act passed by Congress in March. With the fresh funding approved, the program reopened Monday to receive applications from businesses across the country who have been hit hard by COVID-19 related shutdowns.
Given the complications in travel in and out of the state for out-of-state residents, Alaska’s tourism industry still faces immense difficulties this summer but now tourism businesses will be able to qualify for the small business loans, Alaska’s two senators noted in a call with reporters Monday.
A joint statement from all three of Alaska’s members of Congress noted the “extreme disruptions” to the tourism industry.
“In Alaska, the summer tourism season doesn’t get going until late-spring, and many seasonal businesses have few, if any, employees during the covered period to base payroll on for a PPP loan,” the statement reads. “These great local businesses, already hit with extreme disruptions to travel and tourism this year, were functionally shut out of the Paycheck Protection Program, even though they had employees that they were responsible for paying in May, as well as rent and utility payments due.”
The deadline to apply for PPP loans remains June 30.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.