The new Fairbanks police chief, Ron Dupee, was officially sworn into office during the Monday City Council meeting.
The Fairbanks City Council unanimously approved Ron Dupee as police chief two weeks ago, following a several-months-long hiring process.
“I’m very optimistic about the direction FPD is going, and I have a lot of faith in the leadership there and in the officers,” Fairbanks City Mayor Jim Matherly said in a prepared statement. “Chief Dupee’s dedication to the Fairbanks Police Department is very evident, and I am happy that he has taken on this immense responsibility. I know that he will work together with community organizations, residents, and other law enforcement agencies to make Fairbanks a better place.”
Also during the meeting, the City Council approved the purchase of a $346,900 loader for Public Works from NC machinery. The 966M loader is a piece of heavy equipment used in construction to move or load materials such as snow, soil, rock, sand and demolition debris.
In other business, the City Council amended the 2021 city budget, reducing Capital Budget spending to the police department building and approving health care spending for city employees.
As it stands now, the General Fund budget accounts for a $1,261,769 decrease in revenue because of the decision to transfer more money to the Capital Fund and a $594,478 increase in expenditures that covers salaries and benefits under the IBEW contract.
For the Capital Fund, the budget covers a $1,508,135 increase in revenue coming from the general and permanent funds and a $2,143,735 increase in expenditures that covers a new police balcony, road maintenance and fire department expenses.
Lastly, the city encouraged the work on constructing a riverwalk on the north side of the Chena River, a project that has been in progress for decades but was recently put under question when the landowner refused construction plans.
