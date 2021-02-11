Mayor Jim Matherly has selected Acting Deputy Chief Ron Dupee to lead the Fairbanks Police Department.
The city made the announcement in a 5 p.m. release Thursday announcing Matherly's pick for police chief.
Dupee grew up in Fairbanks and began his law enforcement career in 2000, with the Alaska State Trooper Wildlife Division, then he moved on to the Unalaska Department of Public Safety. In 2005, he moved his family back to Fairbanks to work with the FPD, according the news release. Over the past 16 years, Dupee has served as officer, sergeant, lieutenant, and most finally, acting deputy chief in Fairbanks In spring 2020, he graduated from the FBI National Academy, a training program for law enforcement executives. Dupee and his wife Dawnie, have three sons.
Dupee was one of five candidates who took part in a public forum Tuesday where candidates for police chief answered questions about diversity and how to improve policing in the community. Two candidates out of the five, Dupee and FPD Acting Chief Richard Sweet, made it from that round and were presented by the interview panel to the mayor for his consideration. In the news release, the mayor's office said both candidates have exceptional qualifications.
"They also demonstrated remarkable teamwork and dedication in leading Fairbanks Police Department since the former Chief left in August of 2020. While the Mayor ultimately selected Dupee, he is confident that FPD and the community will continue to benefit from this highly effective team," the release states.
In August, Fairbanks Police Chief Nancy Reeder resigned from her position after a little more than a year on the job citing "personal reasons." Reeder replaced long-time Fairbanks police veteran Eric Jewkes, who resigned as chief on April, 2019
Matherly’s selection will be on the agenda for City Council confirmation at the Feb. 22 City Council Meeting.
