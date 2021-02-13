Acting Deputy Chief Ron Dupee, selected to lead the Fairbanks Police Department, is preparing to continue “the momentum” in the department and boost training and hiring.
“I am very humbled and honored that the mayor selected me,” Dupee said. “And we are really excited about getting people trained, on the road and bringing our staffing numbers up to where we can start providing better
services to the community.”
Born and raised in Fairbanks, Dupee has been with the Fairbanks Police Department since 2005 and before that worked with Alaska Troopers and the Department of Public Safety in Unalaska.
“Promoting someone who is currently working in the department and is from Fairbanks has many advantages,” Teal Soden, the city’s communication director, wrote in an email to the News-Miner. “Ron Dupee knows the unique challenges facing our community and the department, and he will be able to seamlessly continue the positive work that he and Sweet have doing since the former Chief resigned.”
Speaking about unique needs of the Fairbanks community, Dupee expressed support for collaboration between police officers and behavioral specialists. “We are law enforcement specialists, and we have different tools than the mental health professionals.”
Most of all, Dupee wants to focus on training existing and new staff as well as getting more officers in the department and on the streets “to increase the level of service” provided by the department.
The difficulty he sees in hiring is that, nationally, working in law enforcement is not as sought after as it used to be.
“We just have to come up with creative ways to sell law enforcement jobs again,” he said. “We need to focus on the strong family environment and a sense of community here in Fairbanks, and we can do that by word of mouth and by connecting with the community.”
Dupee said that he doesn’t think that Fairbanks police or even state police face the same issues as the rest of the country but that the local department needs to rebuild trust with the community.
“We’ve been through some rough times for the past several years, and we need to get back on track and settle any difference that we have,” he said. “We are in the process of mending these relations, but we need to do a better job in doing that and being transparent with the community.”
Jim Matherly’s selection for the new police chief will be on the agenda for confirmation at the Feb. 22 City Council meeting.
