Trainer Gate will be off limits as access to a main part of Fort Wainwright for about 12 weeks this summer while bridge repair is underway.
“The River Road Bridge is being closed for three months this summer due to some preventive repairs and maintenance,” said Eve Baker, Fort Wainwright public affairs specialist.
While the bridge needs maintenance, it’s not in danger of collapsing, according to Baker, but it’s being repaired this summer so as not to interfere with a construction project planned for roadwork in the borough in 2021.
The River Road Bridge on Fort Wainwright is scheduled for repairs beginning on June 1, estimated to be complete by Aug. 31, according to a Tuesday news release from Fort Wainwright. The bridge connects Trainer Gate Road to Gaffney Road.
While repairs are ongoing, Trainer Gate will stay open to residents of Siku Basin and Secluded Acres, users of recreational and military facilities on the north side of the Chena River, emergency vehicles and essential services. However, the garrison news release states that access to main post by entering Trainer Gate will not be possible.
The garrison closed another bridge, the River Road Bailey Bridge, in August 2019, due to its age and structural instability. At the time, it was anticipated to be two years before another bridge was built to replace this one.
The Bailey Bridge is now expected to be done by the end of August this year, according to Baker.
Fort Wainwright can anticipate an increase in traffic through the main gate during the three months River Road Bridge is scheduled for repairs. Additional lanes for identification checks will be open as warranted to reduce wait times, according to the release.
Contact staff writer Kyrie Long at 459-7510. Follow her on Twitter at: twitter.com/FDNMlocal