Rapid snow melt and river breakups over the past several days are causing minor flooding in numerous low-lying areas across the Interior, according to the National Weather Service. This includes an ice jam in the Chena River resulting in a 2-foot rise in water levels in downtown Fairbanks and river overflows on Chena Hot Springs Road, the Dalton highway, the Elliott Highway and the Taylor Highway, among others.
According to a Weather Service statement Thursday afternoon, a minor ice jam developed along the Chena River in downtown Fairbanks has left bike paths and low spots along the river inundated. Buildings are not expected to be flooded, but the statement warns residents to “keep a close eye on the river levels which may change rapidly as the ice jam builds and reforms.”
A warning that was extended through 1:30 p.m. Friday states that an ice jam is also present on the Chena River just downstream from milepost 26 Chena Hot Springs Road, near Hunts Creek. The Weather Service received reports that water was “flowing over the river access road” in the area.
On Wednesday evening, the Weather Service put out a statement warning residents about various other areas of localized flooding across the Interior. This includes minor flooding on Keaster Road and at least seven other roads around Delta Junction. In the Fairbanks area, “some yards, driveways and garages in low-lying areas” have been impacted. Goldstream Creek and the Little Chena and Chatanika rivers all remain high.
“Some locations with full culverts and ditches are backing up water and causing flooding in low-lying areas, including on some roads and driveways. Many sloughs and rivers have water running on top of the ice as well,” the statement reads.
According to Caitlin Frye, Northern Region information officer for the Alaska Department of Transportation, the Taylor Highway remained closed Thursday evening after an overflowing river washed out a section of the road at Mile 54 on Wednesday.
“They are still working on installing the temporary culvert and repairing the damage to the road,” Frye wrote in an email Thursday. “511 will have the latest updates on when we can get one lane open to traffic. The road past this washout is still difficult, and there are several locations we are watching that are in danger of flooding.”
On Wednesday, sections of a number of other highways were reported as having minor flooding, including milepost 6 Dalton highway, which was closed down to one lane; the Elliott Highway near Livengood Creek and Tatalina Creek; and the Steese Highway between Central and Circle.
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.