Fire crews in Kotzebue were battling a blaze at the Bayside Restaurant early today in a winter storm that was battering the area with winds of up to 54 mph.
No information about the cause of the fire or when it began was immediately available.
The restaurant is located on the city's oceanfront road and is adjacent to the Nullagvik Hotel. Crews are reportedly working to stop the flames from spreading the hotel and nearby fuel tanks, resident Jimmy Evak wrote in a text message to the Daily News-Miner.
The National Weather Service forecast the storm to continue through Friday, with visibility today being as low as a quarter of a mile.
