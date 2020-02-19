After months of gathering feedback from parents, students, teachers and other community members, the Fairbanks North Star Borough school board received an update Monday evening on public sentiment surrounding changing school start times.
Currently, in Fairbanks, high school starts first at 7:45 a.m., elementary and K-8 schools start second, between 8:30-9 a.m. and middle school starts last at 9:30 a.m. The district proposed four new scenarios, as well as left a “status quo” option to the community in looking for feedback.
Shannon Bingham, a researcher with Western Demographics, Inc. hired by the district, reported back to the Board of Education that after collecting data from surveys, open houses and focus groups he found 65% of respondents indicated they would be “supportive” or “very supportive” of changing start times.
However, sticking with current start times was the most popular option among all those surveyed, with 32% of respondents listing it as their preferred option.
The next most popular option would see elementary school start at 8 a.m., high school at 9 a.m. and middle school at 9:15 a.m. was the second most favored, with 29% of respondents preferring this scenario. Taking third place with 17% of respondent preference was a scenario in which middle school would start at 8 a.m., high school at 8:15 a.m. and elementary school at 9:15 a.m.
In all, Bingham noted they contacted roughly 3,000 parents, teachers, students, staff and community members. Parents provided the most responses, representing for 58% of all responses.
“Two-thirds of the folks that we contacted would like to see some sort of a change, but the foundation behind why they’d like to see a change was different individual to individual,” Bingham said.
For example, according to Bingham, parents of elementary school children whose schools start at 9 a.m. noted conflict with the parents’ work schedule. So a lot of people approached him saying they’d want school to start at 8 a.m. because that’s consistent with when they needed to be at work.
“The majority of the folks that I spoke with would be satisfied, in fact I would say 95% of people would be satisfied if everybody started at 8:30 and that’s just kind of nirvana in school start time. That’s what they do in Europe and that’s pretty much what everyone here wants too, is for everybody to consistently start at 8:30,” Bingham said. “Unfortunately, we can’t own one super fleet of buses or contract with a contractor that has a super fleet of buses and afford that. So that particular solution to make everybody happy just isn’t available to us.”
Transportation in Fairbanks is currently structured as a “three tier” system, meaning high school, middle school and elementary school students ride separate routes. The four newly proposed school start and end time scenarios would see middle and high school routes combined, creating a two tier system in Fairbanks.
Aside from transportation, other topics of concern brought up during the surveying process included afterschool activities, athletics, student employment and elementary school child care and supervision. Students were concerned about impact on sports and other activities, while parents were concerned about their children’s electronics and sleep habits.
Bingham ultimately proposed the district examine the topic more.
“I’d provide a lot of the detailed data to the superintendent and administrative team and we’d try to see if there is a way forward that would be in the best interest of the majority of Fairbanks North Star kids and families,” he said.
Readers can look at the full report and its breakdown of survey results at bit.ly/2uaTu2x.
Contact staff writer Kyrie Long at 459-7510. Follow her on Twitter at: twitter.com/FDNMlocal