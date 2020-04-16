Research has been on pause at the University of Alaska following the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it can now resume with some conditions.
Following the implementation of Health Mandates 11 and 12, which announced shelter in place and travel restrictions, respectively, the university suspended most of its in-person research activities.
On April 11, UA President Jim Johnsen wrote to Gov. Mike Dunleavy, requesting to know if the university could resume research with three limitations: only research activities that could not be accomplished remotely would be conducted in-person, travel would be in compliance with health mandates and social distancing would be maintained as it is defined in the Essential Services Order.
The request was granted over the weekend. University of Alaska Fairbanks Chancellor Dan White on Tuesday wrote to the provost and vice chancellors, detailing the process for requesting research to resume.
“Approvals for conducting research in our campus laboratories or in the field must still be secured from the supervising dean or director. The investigator should submit a request to the dean or director with three components,” White wrote.
The first component includes justification for why the work cannot be accomplished remotely and must be completed now, according to White. The second component is a safety plan that must detail how any travel will comply with state health mandates. The third component is how the work meets social distancing requirements and can be conducted without putting anyone at risk.
University deans and directors will be the ones who process requests from researchers to resume their work. According to UAF Vice Chancellor of Research Larry Hinzman, the groups will work closely together, as they understand the importance of maintaining safety of researchers and protecting the public.
Hinzman said no research will be allowed to continue that could affect the public health and that they are doing what they can to eliminate potential spread of the virus.
“I do play a role though if there are questions or concerns, or if I can help develop a safety plan I will,” he said.
At the University of Alaska Fairbanks, deans and directors are already receiving requests to continue research.
“The university is obviously still very concerned about stopping the spread of coronavirus, stopping the spread of COVID-19,” Hinzman said.
“We will not be visiting rural communities, we will not be working in groups, we will not be working with the general public,” he said.
Hinzman noted they will be handling research essentially in isolation, largely as individuals working in laboratories.
“We have to be in compliance with those public health mandates, but we’re trying to do the research that we can within those bounds, and there is still a lot we can do,” Hinzman said.
A lot of field research is done in summertiame, according to Hinzman, so the spring melt is an important period for Alaska ecosystems and climate studies. He said a lot of researchers are anxious to get back into the field.
“There’s a lot of people that are probably going to be wanting to really charge out into their work,” he said.
