Daily News-Miner coverage of congressional and Interior legislative races continues today. Our 2020 General Election Guide, featuring candidate Q&As, will be published Sunday.
A large Senate district that includes much of the outer areas of Fairbanks and all of North Pole has gained attention in recent weeks as the one to watch. Republican newcomer Robert Myers beat longtime Republican incumbent Sen. John Coghill in the August primary and now faces nonpartisan Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly member Marna Sanford in the general election.
The two differ on myriad issues facing the state, including the future of the Alaska Permanent Fund dividend, how to approach state spending and how to fund the University of Alaska.
Robert Myers
Myers, a truck driver and father of three, says the state of Alaska has been approaching spending wrong for decades and plans to propose strong cuts in all departments if elected.
This is not the first time Myers has run for office. He ran for a Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly seat a few years back but came in fourth in a five-way race. He didn’t really know what he was doing that time, he said, but learned a lot that has contributed to this year’s campaign.
With regard to the state’s operating budget, Myers says “efficiencies” can be found in all areas. But if he had his way, reigning in spending would be only part of the process.
“We need to not simply reexamine our budget but also our operations,” he said, noting that when oil money was good, the budget grew and now that oil prices are lower, state spending hasn’t shrunk in the same way.
Cutting the permanent fund dividend is the last thing the state should touch, he said. Myers is a staunch supporter of paying the dividend according to the 1982 statute, which is also the formula that Gov. Mike Dunleavy points to as the one to follow. This would mean about a $3,000 dividend per eligible Alaskan. Myers is also a proponent of Dunleavy’s proposed “PFD backpayments” to make up for money “taken” from the PFD in recent years to put toward state spending.
On where to cut the budget, Meyer has previously proposed taking a certain percentage from all state departments so that “everyone would feel the same pain,” but he later clarified that a “machete” approach wasn’t a good idea.
One move Myers is more certain of is pulling back on funding the University of Alaska, suggesting the higher education institution had received “easy money” and wasn’t using it right. He suggested the university should rely more on private funding and less on the state.
Privatizing health care and repealing the Medicaid expansion put into place by former Gov. Bill Walker is another change Myers would like to see.
Myers would support proposing a constitutional spending cap, as Dunleavy has in past legislative sessions.
The top five areas of spending for the state are K-12 education, the University of Alaska, the Department of Corrections, transportation and health and social services, Myers said. Those will be the areas to cut first, he added.
Myers does not support Ballot Measure 1, which seeks to rewrite the state’s oil and gas tax credit system to provide additional revenue to the state from oil development on the North Slope. Those oil credits must be paid by the state as promised.
Other reimbursement promises like the school bond debt reimbursement program, in which the state reimburses local communities for a portion of school construction and maintenance, should be reexamined and that the state should have more of a say in how communities use that funding.
Myers also does not plan to vote for Ballot Measure 2, which would create a ranked-choice voting system in Alaska, open up the primary election process and tighten campaign finance disclosure regulations.
Myers was born and raised in the Interior, initially from Salcha but moved with his family to Fairbanks as a child. He now owns a home in North Pole.
Marna Sanford
It’s been an interesting campaign for Sanford. She recently received the backing of a former opponent, fellow nonpartisan Evan Eads.
She said it’s been a wild ride campaigning during a pandemic. She’s traded town halls for phone banking in an effort to maintain a healthy distance from others but said the messages she’s hearing are clear: Alaskans are ready for change.
Having served one term on the Borough Assembly, Sanford said she has a sense of how budgets are formed and also how the budget process can fall short.
As such, she feels strongly that while “scalpel-like” cuts to certain areas of state spending may be useful, ultimately the state needs to find new sources of revenue.
“I definitely still think there are inefficiencies and places to cut. I’m not necessarily against all cuts ever,” Sanford said. “But any further cuts from where we’re at now have to be done strategically or we risk further damage to important operations.”
Tapping into natural resource development revenue such as an increase in the state’s share of oil revenue is one way to do so.
To that end, Sanford plans to vote for both Ballot Measures 1.
For those who oppose an income tax, which Sanford would consider, there are more subject-specific taxes that she said will help.
For example, Fairbanks Republican Sen. Click Bishop’s proposed education head tax is one that she would consider. That plan would tax every Alaskan one amount that would go directly to K-12 education.
Another is an increase in the motor vehicle fuel tax for cars and trucks to bring Alaska in line with much of the rest of the country. Alaska’s fuel tax is the lowest in the nation.
Sanford is a proponent of changing the formula that calculates the permanent fund dividend to bring the proposed payout more in line with where state revenues are currently at. This way, she hopes to make sure other generations can benefit from the fund rather than draining it faster than it creates interest for bigger payouts now.
“Right now our state is hurting and we all have to chip in, and when I say ‘we all’, I mean all Alaskans,” Sanford said. “There are only two other states in the nation that don’t have some form of broad-based tax. We can’t have our cake and eat it too.”
Sanford supports paying out the rest of the school bond debt reimbursements that the state has entered into but maybe not issuing new ones.
The state needs to enter into discussions with local governments to figure out the best way to approach funding areas like this, she said.
Sanford will focus on education at all levels. Higher education levels increases employment levels and decreases crime, incarceration and recidivism, she said.
Other areas of reform that are needed are increases to mental health and addiction services.
“We wonder why we’re building new prisons, but when you look at it, we’re not taking care of our people,” she said.
Sanford, who currently works as a government relations coordinator for Tanana Chiefs Conference, grew up in Tok and has lived in Fairbanks since 2007.
Nonpartisan candidate Evan Eads will appear on the ballot for Senate District B even though he withdrew from the race and endorsed Sanford. His announcement was made after the ballots had been printed.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.