A new report concludes that all Fairbanks North Star Borough School District employees should take diversity, equity and inclusion training.
The report also calls on the school district to hire a diversity, equity and inclusion officer and to conduct a full review of curriculum and teaching.
“Are educators (perhaps unintentionally) teaching from a lens that keeps ‘Eurocentric’ as normal and everything else as deficient?” the August 2020 report by Rodney Gaskins of RMG Business Consulting to school district Superintendent Karen Gaborik asks. Gaskins is the former executive director of the Fairbanks Rescue Mission.
The Board of Education discussed the report at its regular meeting Tuesday, a day after it met for a shortened diversity, equity and inclusion workshop. No action was taken on the report.
Gaskins conducted what he described as an external review of school district operations. He is calling for a “systemic shift” at the school district with diversity, equity and inclusion “embedded in every part of the system to be sustainable.”
“To have a successful DEI program, each member should believe that equity work is non-negotiable and must be part of the DNA of the FNSBSD,” according to the report, which was based on school climate surveys, information from the school district data dashboard, National Coalition Building Institute engagement sessions and interviews with 28 people.
The school district is one of the community’s leading organizations in addressing diversity, equity and inclusion, but more work is needed, Gaskins wrote.
He told the school board that all of the non-white staff who contributed to the report or were interviewed told him that diversity, equity and inclusion training should be mandatory.
Gaskins recommended that school district employees undergo a four-hour training course or two two-hour courses.
The courses should discuss implicit bias, unconscious stereotypes that affect how people see the world, and microaggressions, commonplace remarks and actions that cause hostility, according to Gaskins.
His report noted that mandatory diversity training will be viewed by some as a forced agenda or a liberal agenda.
Some people “fear that Caucasian students are being overlooked in the efforts to celebrate minorities,” Gaskins wrote.
“At the same time, many minorities think the district is not doing enough,” he wrote. “Minorities feel that cultural celebrations once a year is not the best way to embrace DEI and that having a month to celebrate only highlights the fact that the group is not yet a part of the mainstream.”
The report calls for expanding classroom diversity discussions to include “privilege, class, gender, race, ability, sexuality, etc., with attention to historical and contemporary instances of institutional discrimination.”
The school district should explore new content for teaching about slavery in America, such as the 1619 Project curriculum by the Pulitzer Center, according to Gaskins.
Mae Marsh, owner of Confluence Consulting 49, led Monday’s school board workshop on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Gaborik, the superintendent, said she is considering offering the training course for school principals.
Marsh encouraged education leaders to pay attention to their own implicit bias. She called it “thinking without thinking,” quoting author Malcolm Gladwell.
School board members were cooperative and also expressed concern about the lack of diversity in the district teaching corps.
Officials said 89% of teachers at the Fairbanks school district are white.
School board President Wendy Dominique said the school district should reinstate a program encouraging education support staff to get into teaching.
Gaskins advised broadening recruitment efforts by reaching out to minority communities.
Gaskins also suggested that the school district work on its recruiting marketing materials. He recommended adding a statement to employment materials, such as, “We do not just accept difference — we celebrate it, we support it, and we thrive on it for the benefit of our employees, our students, our families, and our community.”
