An $8.7 million plan to rebuild a Fairbanks road is among a select group of two dozen Alaska community projects that U.S. Rep. Don Young is asking the federal government to fund.
Cowles Street would be rebuilt from First Avenue to the East-West Cowles Street intersection, under the fiscal year 2022 Community Project Funding request that Young submitted to the U.S. House Appropriations Committee. The project totals $8,745,000.
In addition to the Fairbanks road improvement plan, Young’s community improvement requests span infrastructure, health care, housing and tribal projects across Alaska. They include:
• $800,000 to upgrade the Mendenhall Wastewater Treatment Plan in Juneau;
• $2 million to rebuild Cold Bay Clinic, which serves residents, fishermen and injured crew from cargo ships;
• $9.76 million to replace an Alaska Railroad Corp. bridge;
• $10 million for the Village Within a City multi-use resource hub that includes education, health and transportation services for the Alaska Native community in Anchorage;
• $18.6 million to replace the Kodiak Fire Station.
The projects still require House committee approval and a final vote on the House floor. Young said that his office will keep applicants and their communities informed during the review process.
Members of Congress are allowed to make Community Project Funding requests on behalf of their communities.
The Community Project Funding program recently was restored after being banned for a decade, according to a press statement from Young’s office.
Young lauded the renewal of the federal program for funding nonprofit, municipal, state and tribal projects.
“For too long, my colleagues and I have been unable to directly request funding for specific projects in our districts. This decade-long ban on ‘earmarks’ served only to shift Congress’ rightful power to appropriate money to the Executive Branch, while denying needed funds to local organizations,” Young said.
“I am pleased that Community Project Funding has returned on a limited, transparent basis and will continue advocating on behalf of projects in Alaska,” he said.
According to the National Law Review: “For the first time in over a decade, Members of Congress will be able to request CPF support through the annual appropriations process for eligible nonprofits and state and local government grantees to support specific projects.”
“The return of earmarks presents a tremendous opportunity for nonprofits and state and local governments to finance critical projects, as it comes at a time when many of these entities are in need.”
Contact political reporter Linda F. Hersey at 459-7575 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMpolitics.