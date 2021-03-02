Alaskans struggling to pay rent and utilities during the pandemic can apply by the end of Friday for financial assistance through the Alaska Housing Relief program.
The program offers emergency rent and utility relief to eligible Alaskans, including those who have been financially hurt by COVID-19 and who now fall below 80% of the area median income, as well as people who live in an overcrowded household or who are at risk of violence, according to the news release from Alaska Housing Finance Corporation. The finance group is administering the program on behalf of the state of Alaska.
“This program was developed to help with financial difficulties so many Alaskans have because of the pandemic. If you lost your job, if you lost hours at your job, if your bills got too high or the financial situation became more difficult, get to our website and apply,” said Bryan Butcher, CEO and executive director of the corporation. “We encourage all renters to check their eligibility because even those who traditionally wouldn’t qualify for federal programs may qualify for rent assistance if their income has been reduced by the pandemic.”
Applicants can receive up to 12 months of financial assistance with the possibility of extending it for three more months. The money can be used to clear past due accounts and address future rent, and the payments will be directed to landlords, property managers and utility providers.
“We will pay your landlord to catch you up first,” Butcher said, “and once you are caught up, we have the flexibility to help you cover your future needs.”
The federally funded program has more than $200 million to provide, with $38 million allocated to Anchorage and the rest to be distributed across the state, Butcher said.
“We have a lot of money, and we want to use it to help Alaskans.” he said.
The application period opened Feb. 16, and as of last week, more than 19,000 households applied and requested on average around $12,400, according to the update from the corporation. Around a thousand of applicants are from Fairbanks, said Stacy Barnes, director of public affairs for the corporation.
“Fairbanks, like other places in Alaska, experienced financial distress that residents had to deal with as a result of this pandemic,” Barnes said.
A quarter of all applicants reported being unemployed for more than three months, more than 2,300 people reported receiving eviction notices and 823 said they feel unsafe at home.
Overall, the corporation had “a more robust sign up than expected,” but the officials stay optimistic and confident that they can meet the need, Butcher said.
The funding is available until Sept. 30, and if by then the corporation expends 65% of the money, it will be available longer.
The deadline to apply for rent and utility relief through Alaska Housing Rent Relief is 11:59 p.m. March 5, 2021. Renters will be able to check eligibility and apply online at alaskahousingrelief.org or by calling or texting the word “relief” to 833-440-0420.
