The crash of Alaska Airlines Flight 261 in 2000 killed every passenger on board, including Alaska Native leader Morris Thompson, his wife, Thelma and their daughter, Sheryl.
Thompson was a pillar in the Fairbanks community and among Alaska Natives of the Interior, holding local, state and national positions of leadership throughout his life. At the time of crash, he had recently retired from 15 years as president and CEO of Doyon, Limited, the Fairbanks-based Alaska Native corporation.
Current Doyon President and CEO Aaron Schutt noted Thompson’s leadership in a statement released earlier this week.
“Morris Thompson’s life and legacy continue to provide leadership at Doyon,” Schutt said. “He had a set of values that we continue to celebrate, ‘Calm, Cool, Strength, Integrity.’ These values guide us as we conduct our business, lead our outreach, and respond to emerging issues. By abiding by these values, Doyon continues to be profitable, stable, and successful.”
At 31, Thompson was the youngest to be appointed as area director of the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Juneau. Only three years later, he once again became the youngest to become commissioner of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, appointed to the position by President Richard Nixon. Thompson also served as special assistant to the secretary of the interior in the Nixon administration.
Thompson began work at Doyon in 1981, first as vice president and then as president beginning in 1985.
The Doyon board of directors, shortly after the crash, approved two resolutions honoring Thompson and the leadership he provided.
“Morris took the helm of a struggling Doyon, Limited in 1985 and transformed it into one of the most profitable corporations in Alaska,” one of the resolutions reads.
Doyon holds an annual golf tournament in honor of Thompson. The Morris Thompson Memorial Golf Classic, held in June, raises funds for the Doyon Foundation’s scholarship program. Last year the event raised $119,000 through the participation of golfers and community sponsors.
During his lifetime, Thompson also served as vice president of the Northwest Alaska Pipeline Co., president and co-chairman of the Alaska Federation of Natives, director of the Anchorage and Fairbanks Chambers of Commerce, and vice chairman of the University of Alaska Board of Regents. He was a founding vice president of Commonwealth North.
Thompson remains a revered member of the Fairbanks community, with the downtown Alaska Native heritage and history museum and visitors center holding his name in honor.
Thompson was buried in his hometown of Tanana, where he was born and raised.
