Human remains found in Talkeetna last week have been identified as those of a 53-year-old Talkeetna man who went missing more than a year ago.
Charles Smith was last seen in the Talkeetna area on Feb. 18, 2019. He was reported missing in March of that year.
Alaska State Troopers were notified May 31 that human remains had been discovered near Hidden Hills Road, according to a news release posted on the trooper website. The decomposed remains were recovered and taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Anchorage for identification.
Initial examination showed the remains matched Smith’s description. The medical examiner confirmed the identification on Saturday.
Smith’s next of kin have been notified. No foul play is suspected at this time, according to the release.
