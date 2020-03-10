The group seeking to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy from office announced Monday it has collected 21,678 signatures in the past week as part of the second phase of the recall process.
Recall Dunleavy launched phase two of signature gathering last weekend in Fairbanks and in other areas of the state in days prior.
“It’s no surprise that we’ve already secured about 30% of the required signatures in under two weeks,” said Meda DeWitt, chairwoman of Recall Dunleavy. “We have over 440 trained signature gatherers in communities across our great state working hard to collect petition signatures everywhere; from living rooms in small communities to the Sullivan Arena in Anchorage. Alaskans who love Alaska are taking a stand.”
The group got the green light to begin gathering the 71,252 signatures needed to trigger a special election while an appeal of the case for recall is settled in the Alaska Supreme Court.
The group turned in its 200-word legal brief outlining grounds for recall at the beginning of September along with 49,006 signatures — more than 20,000 more than the 28,501 signatures required for the initial application process.
In arguing for recall, the group outlines three central reasons it believes Dunleavy should no long be governor: neglect of duties, incompetence and lack of fitness.
Specifically, the group points to Dunleavy’s failure to appoint a judge within a statutory time frame, violation of state law in using state dollars to fund partisan political ads and violation of the separation of powers clause by using his veto power to reduce funding for the courts after a ruling on abortion funding with which he disagreed.
Since then, the recall effort has been appealed to the Anchorage Superior Court where Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth certified the legal grounds. The state then appealed the certification to the Alaska Supreme Court where it currently sits. Oral arguments for the case are scheduled for March 25.
If case is approved by the Supreme Court and the recall group gathers at least the 71,252 signatures, and those signatures are verified, a special election will be called on whether to remove Dunleavy from office. If voters decide to remove him, Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer will automatically take the office of governor until the end of what would have been Dunleavy’s term.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.