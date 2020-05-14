The campaign seeking to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy from office mailed out approximately 20,000 household-sized signature booklets Wednesday as part of a newly developed sign-by-mail program to allow for the signature gathering process to move forward amid physical distancing and COVID-19.
The Recall Dunleavy group won an Alaska Supreme Court case last week that grants the campaign the ability to continue collecting signatures and allows for an eventual recall election should the 71,252 required signatures be gathered.
The recall effort launched last August and turned in more than 49,000 signatures as part of phase one of the recall process in September.
Since then the recall process has been wrapped in litigation after Attorney General Kevin Clarkson rejected the application to recall Dunleavy alleging lack of fitness, incompetence and neglect of duties and Recall Dunleavy appealed the rejection to the Superior Court. It worked its way up to the Supreme Court over the next several months.
Clarkson issued a statement Friday following the Supreme Court ruling expressing disappointment in the decision to allow the election.
“The Court ignored Alaska’s constitutional history and has effectively rewritten our Constitution and statutes to adopt no-cause political recall,” he said. “By the Court’s decision, from this point forward any elected official will be subject to recall for virtually any reason.”
The mailed out signature booklets allow space for 15 signatures and have been mailed to individuals who signed the recall petition in phase one but who have not signed in phase two.
According to data from the recall campaign, more than 40,000 signatures must still be gathered before the group can reach the required 71,252 signatures needed to trigger a special election. If Dunleavy is recalled, Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer will take the office of governor.
