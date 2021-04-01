From yogurt to cheese, raw dairy products allowed for distribution under a bill before the Alaska Legislature would be broadened to include more than just milk.
Under state law, Alaska does not allow sales of unpasteurized milk directly to retail customers. But Alaskan farmers can participate in a herd-share program — which allows for owning shares in a dairy herd to obtain raw milk.
House Bill 22 — “an Act relating to shared animal ownership; relating to the sharing and sale of raw milk and raw milk products” — was heard Tuesday in the House Community and Regional Affairs Committee.
Alaska now allows for raw milk distribution through herd-share agreements. The proposed change would allow for herd-share programs to also offer cheese, yogurt, butter, ice cream and other products.
Raw milk is milk that is not pasteurized. Proponents point to nutrients in raw milk products as beneficial.
Supporters of the bill explained that House Bill 22 would enable the state to be more self-sustainable in agriculture. The state has two Grade A dairies, up from just one a couple years ago.
But Alaska also has dozens of small farms supported in part through herd-share agreements with members. These farms include dairy-producing cattle, sheep and goats.
It was estimated that Alaska farmers produce 3.3 million pounds of milk over 90 days, when the state needs 28 million pounds to sustain its population over a 90-day period.
The specter of empty store shelves, which was a reality in some communities during the pandemic, was raised as an argument to put into statute regulations that support raw dairy production and are friendly to herd-share agreements.
Suzy Crosby of Cottonwood Creek Farm in Wasilla testified in favor of the bill. Crosby said that her farm has about 25-30 goats, with an average of about 16 producing milk at any given time.
“We have been raising goats since 2000,” she said after the hearing. “Raw milk has often been referred to as nature’s perfect food. It contains enzymes and vitamins and other nutrients that are destroyed by heat in the pasteurization process.”
She told the committee that raw dairy products are heavily restricted, which impedes growth of this micro-industry.
Ninety-five percent of foods in Alaska come from out of state, Rep. Geran Tarr, the bill’s sponsor, noted.
Tarr and other proponents said that herd shares enable smaller operators to get a foothold and grow their operations, thus supporting farming in Alaska.
From 2012-2017, the number of all types of farms in Alaska grew by 30 percent, according to Amy Petit, executive director of the Alaska Farmland Trust. She noted that nearly half of small farms in Alaska are owned by women.
Art Griswold, who owns Golden Heart Dairies in Delta Junction, told the committee that his cattle produce for more than 60 customers through herd share. “We are growing faster than we can produce,” he said of the family operation, which he runs with his sons.
“I want to be able to [distribute] my milk without problems from the government. Herd share is cleaner than” milk you buy in the store, he said. “And, it is 100 percent from Alaska.”
After the committee heard testimony from several people supporting raw milk products, members agreed to delay action to allow for amendments. The committee will take up the bill again Tuesday.
“This idea came from Alaskans, both farmers and consumers, who want more healthy Alaskan-grown choices and have an interest in these products,” said Tarr, whose background spans working in agriculture for two decades.
“We can safely expand the herd share program to add value-added products and at the same time offer new business opportunities for our farmers,” she said.
