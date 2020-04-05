RavnAir Group announced in a news release Sunday that it is stopping all operations and temporarily laying off all staff due to an “unprecedented” loss of passenger revenue, due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The news comes days after the airline announced it was sharply reducing its operating fleet to just three aircraft. Ravn is Alaska’s largest in-state airline. Up until recently had more than 1,300 employees and provided passenger, freight, and charter flights to more than 115 destinations throughout Alaska.
According to the news release, Ravn has experienced a loss of 90% of passenger revenue at all three of its airlines: Ryanair Alaska, PenAir and RavnAir Connect. As such it is parking all 72 of its aircraft and temporarily laying off all employees “until the company is in a position to cover the costs of rehiring, resuming flights, and operating to the many communities it serves throughout our state.”
The company has filed an application for financial assistance through the federal CARES Act, a relief bill passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump a little over a week ago. The company said that shutting down its operations “will allow the company to ‘hit pause’ and await word on its federal CARES Act grant applications and other sources of financial assistance that will allow it to get through the coronavirus crisis and successfully restart operations.”
The news release states that Ravn has been in contact with the CEOs of other air carriers around the state since Thursday “to help them establish new or replacement air service wherever possible, and it will continue those efforts during this uncertain period of time before the company can resume its own operations.”
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.