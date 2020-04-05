Updated 5:58 p.m.: RavnAir Group announced Sunday that it is stopping all operations and temporarily laying off all staff due to an “unprecedented” loss of passenger revenue due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The news comes days after the airline announced it was sharply reducing its operating fleet to just three aircraft. Ravn is Alaska’s largest in-state airline. Up until recently had more than 1,300 employees and provided passenger, freight, and charter flights to more than 115 destinations throughout Alaska, including the Interior.
In a second development Sunday, Ravn announced late in the day that it has also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
An updated news release states “because of the company’s critical need for additional funding, Ravn has also filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.”
According to the initial Sunday news release, Ravn has experienced a loss of 90% of passenger revenue at all three of its airlines: Ryan Air Alaska, PenAir and RavnAir Connect. As such it is parking all 72 of its aircraft and temporarily laying off all employees “until the company is in a position to cover the costs of rehiring, resuming flights, and operating to the many communities it serves throughout our state.”
The company has filed an application for financial assistance through the federal CARES Act, a relief bill passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump a little over a week ago. The company said ending its operations “will allow the company to ‘hit pause’ and await word on its federal CARES Act grant applications and other sources of financial assistance that will allow it to get through the coronavirus crisis and successfully restart operations.”
The news release states that Ravn has been in contact with the CEOs of other air carriers around the state since Thursday “to help them establish new or replacement air service wherever possible, and it will continue those efforts during this uncertain period of time before the company can resume its own operations.”
Alaskans have raised concerns about the impacts of losing the airline, which offers vital services to a number of otherwise-inaccessible villages across the state. During an online conference Friday morning hosted by the Alaska Chamber, members of Alaska’s congressional delegation outlined the various aspects of several pieces of recently passed federal legislation that aim to offer relief from the economic impacts of the virus outbreak.
When asked a question about whether there would be assistance for Ravn, Sen. Dan Sullivan said funding for airlines is available but that Ravn had declined the option.
“There’s provisions in the Treasury bill that address these exact concerns, both grants and loans. We’re quite certain that the legislation covered that,” he said. “At the end of the day, the investors and bank syndicate and private equity group that ultimately owned Ravn didn’t seem to want any additional help.
“That might be a lesson for all of us Alaskans: Don’t count on the Wall Street guys to look out for our concerns,” he added.
RavnAir Group is owned by JF Lehman and Company, a private equity firm based in New York City and Washington, D.C.
In response to an inquiry from the Daily News-Miner, a representative of the firm emailed a statement.
“Ravn has proactively and consistently engaged the entire Alaska congressional delegation, the state of Alaska, and other stakeholders to communicate the unprecedented challenges facing Ravn as well as the critical need for assistance to meet these challenges. To that end, Ravn recently filed an application for financial support from the U.S. government through the CARES Act.”
It remains unclear when the decision was made to apply for federal assistance. JF Lehman and Company did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.
Sullivan's communications director, Mike Anderson, noted in an email to the News-Miner that Sullivan has “worked relentlessly” with senior Treasury Department officials so that Ravn and other Alaska air carriers would have the opportunity for assistance through the CARES Act.
“He (Sullivan) hopes that during this national crisis, Ravn's major financiers — a Wall Street private equity firm, and the banks that have invested in the airline — keep Alaskans employed and find a way to serve Alaskans who most need their services,” Anderson wrote.
“In the meantime, the senator is appreciative of the strong aviation community in Alaska and the pilots and companies who have stepped up to make sure that mail, and vital goods and services will still be delivered to our rural Alaska communities. He will continue to work with key stakeholders and to monitor this situation closely.”
