Ravn Alaska has returned to Fairbanks with daily roundtrip flights to and from Anchorage.
After filing for bankruptcy in April, changing ownership over the summer and receiving reauthorization from the Department of Transportation in the fall, the company resumed its Fairbanks service Nov. 30 and made an announcement Friday about their comeback.
“It’s big news for us,” said Richard Cole, Ravn’s director of sales and marketing. “Fairbanks is pretty key because it’s the gateway to Interior Alaska. We are happy to be back.”
The daily flight will depart Anchorage for Fairbanks at 2.30 p.m., landing at 3.40 p.m., and departs Fairbanks for Anchorage at 4.10 p.m., landing at 5.25 p.m. “The schedule corresponds conveniently with evening flights from Anchorage to the Kenai Peninsula,” according to the news release.
Ravn is currently flying Dash 8 planes with 25-37 seats and is hoping to get bigger planes by spring, Cole said. They stopped operating the PenAir Saab 2000 model that was involved in a crash in 2019.
Ravn is following COVID-19 safety protocols by cleaning surfaces and requiring employees and passengers to wear masks and wash their hands, Cole said. He added that they take into consideration the guidelines of the specific communities, for example active quarantine in more isolated locations.
“We adjust to each community we fly to and follow their guidelines,” Cole said.
In terms of supporting the distancing between passengers, Cole said their planes are too small and don’t have middle seats they could leave empty.
“We do everything within our resources to make sure we operate safely and conscientiously,” he said.
As far as the hopes for winter travel go, Cole said they anticipate the challenges but hope their service stays crucial for people in remote Alaska locations who oftentimes need to fly in and out to receive health care or get to work.
“We are operating in a tough market like everybody else,” Cole said. “But flying is a vital part of Alaska community and infrastructure. We are here to fill that need.”
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.