An auction to determine the new owner of Ravn Air Group will be held today, in which a group of 14 interested bidders fight it out to see who will acquire the previously bankrupt small air carrier company.
Interested parties will bid to buy the entire Air Group, separate airlines or some/all of a series of bundled lots of Ravn Air Group’s assets.
While bids will still be accepted to purchase Ravn as a “going concern,” which would enable the entire Air Group — and all three of its airlines — to return to service and rehire employees, Ravn’s lenders recently set $43 million as the minimum bidding price for this entire group of assets as one whole.
As a result, the primary focus of the auction will now be on the airlines and assets separately associated with the Part 135, RavnAir Connect, and Part 121, RavnAir Alaska and PenAir, certificates, a Monday release from Ravn Air Group states.
Dave Pflieger, Ravn’s president and CEO, said he hopes the deal will keep the
company from having to lay off workers.
“While we are seeing a great deal of interest from other airlines in Alaska in purchasing Ravn’s assets, particularly our rural Part 135 facilities and aircraft, we look forward to seeing ‘going concern’ bids for some or all of our three airlines which would enable us to preserve as many jobs as possible throughout the state and the many communities we served before the arrival of COVID-19,” Pflieger said in a Monday statement.
After the sale, Ravn and its lenders will need to seek approval of the sales at a final bankruptcy court hearing scheduled for Thursday.
The small airline ceased all operations and filed for bankruptcy at the beginning of April, just days after it announced plans to “drastically reduce” operations to save money.
A bankruptcy court judge approved Ravn’s plan to sell its assets at the end of May.
