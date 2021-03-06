The Alaska House of Representatives unanimously agreed Friday to sanction Rep. Zack Fields for comments he made about a female lawmaker’s appearance, with the Anchorage Democrat also apologizing to colleagues for his behavior and pledging to “do better” at the Legislature.
Under “Unfinished Business,” Rep. Sarah Vance of Homer reintroduced a motion to formally reprimand Fields for “making discrediting statements” about another female House member, Rep. Sara Rasmussen of Sand Lake.
Fields’ statements on the House floor had referenced “short skirts” worn by Rasmussen, with an offer to give her sweatpants, moments after she had introduced a bipartisan Women’s Caucus to give female legislators a greater say in issues impacting Alaskan women.
On Friday, Vance urged the House to pass a non-binding resolution called a Sense of the House that rebuked the Anchorage Democrat for his statements and emphasized the need for decorum. Fields “brought discredit upon the House of Representatives,” Vance told fellow lawmakers. “No member should be objectified on the House Floor.”
Fields also apologized. Seated and wearing a white paper mask across his face, Fields read from a prepared statement: “Last week I apologized to the member from Sand Lake for comments I made on the floor,” he said referring to Rasmussen without naming her.
“Today, I want to apologize to my colleagues and to the people of Alaska because my comments caused harm beyond one person and beyond this institution …” Fields promised to work on concrete changes that address gender equality and women’s rights in Alaska.
He closed by saying: “Any apology I give today is inadequate because I cannot undo the harm I caused. But it is my responsibility to know and do better.”
Immediately after Fields ended his statements, Rasmussen followed with her own prepared remarks that included highlighting her work two years ago as a lawmaker to remove marriage as a defense for rape.
“We are elected by our neighbors and communities, and we come to Juneau to be their voice in the important discussions that Alaska needs to have. As much as we work to be leaders we fall short sometimes and are not the examples we set out to be,” Rasmussen said. “After all we are only human.”
Faltering at times with emotion, Rasmussen emphasized her role not just as a lawmaker but as a parent. “One of the biggest challenges I face as a young mom of two children is how to prepare them for the world ... How do I prepare my strong-willed daughter to deal with the same sort of attention that has brought us here today when she one day grows up?”
She continued: “I believe there is more work to do ... For too long this building has been plagued with political games, obstruction and theatrics. We need to put all of that aside and do what Alaskans asked us to do. That’s what governing is.”
