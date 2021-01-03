A new study from researchers in Montana’s Bitterroot Mountains has found record high elevated blood lead levels in golden eagles. Some of the birds included in the study migrate as far northwest as the Brooks Range in the summer.
The researchers, led by Raptor View Research Institute founder Robert Domenech, are also reasonably sure that the source of the lead is bullets used by big game hunters.
Lead bullets fragment and splinter on impact with a target, and research, including the recent Montana study published in The Journal of Wildlife Management, is finding that lead ammunition used in hunting can present a problem, not so much for humans, who may see slightly elevated blood lead levels as a result of consuming wild game meat, but particularly for birds of prey that scavenge from carcasses and gut piles.
Denali National Park is home to the greatest density of nesting golden eagles in North America, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
“Overall, our study reports the highest prevalence of elevated blood lead levels in golden eagles ever recorded.” said Michael McTee, one of the authors of the study titled “Widespread Lead Exposure in Golden Eagles Captured in Montana” and a researcher at MPG Ranch near Missoula.
“Much of this lead is expected to come from bullet fragments used for big game hunting,” McTee said. “About two-thirds of the golden eagles (that McTee and three other researchers captured and tracked for the study) migrated to northern Canada and Alaska, spending their summers on landscapes where they may never see a human. Come fall, they migrated south, sometimes to areas that have intense hunting, such as the Bitterroot Valley. The results show that point sources of contamination can affect golden eagles that have drastically different migration behavior.”
Findings in Alaska and elsewhere
Scientists in Alaska have found similar results when studying golden eagles.
“Based on eagles we captured and sampled in Alaska, we found similar results (to the Montana study) and through isotopic analysis are pretty sure the lead is coming from bullets rather than other sources,” said Alaska Department of Fish and Game Wildlife Biologist Travis Booms of an analysis lead by fellow Fish and Game Wildlife Biologist Chris Barger.
Booms actually banded a nestling golden eagle on the Seward Peninsula that the team who authored the Montana study later recaptured and included in their study.
“By December and continuing into winter, golden eagles have had the opportunity to scavenge carrion left by hunters for several consecutive months,” according to the study in The Journal of Wildlife Management. “Consequently, the highest incidences of elevated BLL (blood lead levels) may occur at the end of the hunting season and into winter. Wildlife rehabilitation centers in the United States often report an increase in the number of golden eagles they receive with elevated BLL following the hunting season.”
One such report came from the Teton Raptor Center in Wilson, Wyoming. Wyoming based journalist Angus M. Thuermer Jr. reported extensively on that case for the website WyoFile in the fall of 2019.
Lead vs. copper
Whether or not this information raises an ethical question for hunters is still a topic of debate. Research shows that potential consumption of small amounts of lead does not present a big health risk for humans consuming game meat, but birds have a different type of digestive tract and absorb much more of the lead they consume, according to Justin Spring, director of big game records for Boone and Crockett who’s written extensively about the subject for the Boone and Crockett magazine Fair Chase.
The question for hunters is whether they ought to feel obliged to switch from using lead bullets in favor of more expensive copper ones. Research shows copper bullets to be as effective as lead in safely and humanely bringing down big game species, and Spring has numerous accounts of copper bullets’ efficacy from his own hunting experiences.
In an article for the Spring 2020 issue of Fair Chase, Spring wrote about successfully harvesting a 6 1/2 foot black bear with a “devastating blow” from a non-lead Barnes projectile out of a 7 mm Remington Magnum from 40 yards. “My wife encouraged me to deliver a follow-up which I did, though inspecting the wound during processing I was convinced the first would have been fine,” Spring wrote.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game only limits the use of lead bullets for specific types of bird hunting within two of its game management units. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has banned the use of lead shot and bullets for waterfowl hunting for decades. However, beyond those restrictions, there is no regulatory incentive or pressure for hunters to make the switch to non-lead ammunition.
As Spring points out in the spring 2020 Fair Chase article, maybe it’s not something hunters should be overly concerned with,
“In the whole scheme of things, a single raptor I may inadvertently poison could just be considered a natural mortality which isn’t affecting the overall status of raptors, though the same could be said about coming across a deer in a fence,” Spring writes.
Elsewhere in the article, he makes this point: “Research leaves no doubt, however, that lead fragments consumed by raptors can be lethal.”
Moreover, the authors of the study McTee was involved in point out that the potential for lead pensioning, unlike threats from energy development or habitat loss, is one of the few threats to a species like golden eagles with a relatively simple solution from a management perspective.
“Unlike other threats to golden eagles... that require the cooperation of many stakeholders to find a solution, the solution to lead exposure is simple: Hunters can use non-lead ammunition. To accelerate a transition to non-lead, state agencies, sportsman groups, and wildlife organizations should run outreach programs, such as hunter education classes, that encourage hunters to voluntarily switch. These efforts will be most effective in areas that have intense hunting and high densities of golden eagles,” the Journal of Wildlife Management study states.
