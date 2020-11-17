Ballot Measure 2 — which will introduce an open, top four primary system, ranked choice voting in general elections and require additional disclosures by groups that donate to candidate campaigns in Alaska — looks as though it has been approved by a narrow margin.
After newly counted votes were reported by the Alaska Division of Elections on Tuesday, there are now 172,132 votes in favor of the measure and 168,800 votes against. With yes votes on the measure surpassing no votes by more than 3,300, that lead, of less than 1%, now looks to have sealed the race with few votes left to be counted in the state.
House District 4 Rep. Grier Hopkins said he was undecided on the measure all the way to the voting booth, but that he’s “looking forward to the changes” and hopes they will result in higher voter turnout for both primary and general elections.
“I think that the disclosure requirements are maybe the best and most important part,” Hopkins said of the measure, adding that additional “sunlight” on how money is spent on political campaigns is always a favorable outcome in his view.
“The ranked choice voting is certainly going to be an antidote to partisan primaries,” Hopkins said. Hopkins also said he hoped the changes would allow state legislators to work across the aisle without fear of retribution from within their party. “We shouldn’t be afraid to work across the aisle,” Hopkins said.
House District 3 Rep. Mike Prax said he does not support the measure and expects it to face further legal challenges before changes to the state’s election system are implemented.
“I guess it remains to be seen,” Prax said Tuesday. “I think there’s probably some court challenges in order.”
Prax added there are elements of the measure that he thinks restrict freedom of speech and freedom of association.
“Ultimately, it comes down to the U.S. Constitution requires what they call a republican form of government, as opposed to a direct democracy,” Prax said.
Beyond his hesitation about the measure’s legality, Prax said he simply doesn’t think the proposed changes will make elections in the state more representative of what voters want.
“It won’t solve anything,” Prax said.
House District 5 Rep. Adam Wool, who supported the measure during the campaign, said part of that support was because he thought it was time for a change.
“Having an open primary will reduce the influence of the parties,” Wool said, later adding, “The fact that the parties don’t like it gives me confidence.”
Wool also said that having open primaries will take away the “spoiler effect” of independent candidates who can get on the general election ballot without having to run in a primary under the current system.
One point on which Wool agreed with Prax is that he won’t be surprised if the measure faces new legal challenges before it becomes law.
“There’s always someone who’s gonna sue over something,” Wool said.
