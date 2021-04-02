Individuals gathered in the parking lot of the Tanana Chiefs Conference building Friday for a rally and prayer in honor of missing persons. Attendees, which included family members of five Indigenous people who have recently gone missing in Fairbanks, wore red in support of missing and murdered Indigenous peoples.
Relatives described their personal experiences with loss and a lack of closure. But along with grief, a recurring message throughout the speeches was a call for unity. Gladys Derendoff, whose 34-year old son, Willis Derendoff, went missing in November, opened the event with an emotional speech. Derendoff is from Huslia, but she has been in Fairbanks since mid-November looking for her son. While this has been difficult financially, she has no plans to leave until she gets answers. “It’s been a long five months without him,” Derendoff said, but, “We’re still trying, I’m still out there.”
Derendoff urged people to stick together and to not give up. “We’re stronger together,” she said; a message that was echoed again and again during the rally.
“I think that’s important to note that as Native people, our strength comes from unity and supporting each other,” Fairbanks Native Association leader Steve Ginnis. “Each and every one of these individuals have brought some value to their villages.”
“If we join together, we could be so powerful,” said Cecilia Babes Hudson, whose cousin, Frank Minano, has been missing since August. Unity is important, but organization and collaboration with other entities, particularly law enforcement, is also crucial. “I still strongly believe that if we had a task force with some powerful leaders ... that could help us,” Hudson said. She added that, “they might not listen to us, but I think they would listen to our leaders.”
Ginnis also touched upon a lack of recognition and said there is a need for institutional reform. Specifically, he voiced frustration over law enforcement’s failure to collaborate and communicate with Native leaders. Indigenous leaders are already doing a lot, but, he said, can only do so much. “You know, we can’t be very helpful if we’re kinda left in the dark,” Ginnis said of the lack of transparency. “If leaders are included in discussions [with law enforcement], they may be able to help more than they already are,” he said.
Derendoff’s case exemplifies the lack of transparency and support that frustrates Ginnis. Even after five months, a private investigator, and hundreds of leads and tips, Derendoff still does not know what happened to her son. “We don’t have the slightest idea,” she said in an interview. Although the circumstances of her son’s disappearance are suspicious, the family said they did not receive much support from law enforcement.
For example, Derendoff was staying at the Fairbanks Extended Stay when he went missing. Yet the hotel refused to turn over camera footage, the police failed to thoroughly check Derendoff’s room and Derendoff said the state troopers were initially not responsive.
Working together
Volunteer event organizer Peter Captain, Jr said there needs to be an organized approach for solving both individual cases and the epidemic of missing persons. The issue is personal for Captain, as he had a family member go missing years ago. “I’ve been through this, I know what the families are going through, the agony and the heartbreak and the headache,” he said.
Moving forward, Captain said there are plans in the works for a community wide search sometime this spring, which Captain hopes will bring out “thousands” of volunteers. There is also a community initiative to raise $25,000, and Captain is asking Tanana Chiefs Conference and Doyon, Limited to match the amount. The funds, in addition to individual rewards, will go to the first person to come forward with information that leads to an arrest in any of the cases.
The Tanana Chiefs Conference is currently searching for individuals missing in the Fairbanks area: Willis Derendoff, 34; Frank Minano, 69; Debra ‘Debbie’ Nictune, 59; Doren Sanford, 34. All of the disappearances have occurred between August and November 2020.
Another Alaska Native man, 54 year old Steve Hjelm, was found dead in South Fairbanks last week. Originally from Stevens Village, Hjelm had been missing for nearly four months before his body was discovered. Hjelm’s funeral took place across the street earlier that morning. Ginnis, who came to the rally directly from the service, pointed out that even if this was not the outcome anyone wanted, the family at least has the comfort of closure. This is more than many relatives — including those in attendance — have.
A new initiative
The rally’s call for institutional assistance may be heard, as there is an initiative on the highest level to support victims’ families. On Thursday, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (the first Indigenous U.S. cabinet secretary) announced the formation of a new Missing and Murdered Unit (MMU) within the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services. Violence against Indigenous peoples is a crisis that has been underfunded for decades, Haaland said in a statement. “Far too often, murders and missing persons cases in Indian country go unsolved and undressed, leaving families and communities devastated,” said Haaland.
The unit, therefore, will “help put the full weight of the federal government into investigating these cases,” according to a DOI press release. MMU builds upon the Department of Justice’s 2019 Operation Lady Justice initiative by designating new leadership and support positions. The Department will also designate new positions to support the investigative needs of the Unit, which includes the coordination of services with the families of victims. In addition to reviewing unsolved cases, the MMU will begin working with Tribal, BIA and FBI investigators on active investigations.
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski applauded the new administration's efforts. “Too many families have faced unspeakable loss as Native women have gone missing, murdered, or trafficked and let down by the complex law enforcement systems in place,” Murkowski said in a statement. “I thank the Biden administration for continuing to carry the torch, build upon that momentum, and ensure that this issue remains a priority.”
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 459-7545.