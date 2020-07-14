A 34-year-old Fairbanks man is in jail after a raid on his home netted 600 grams of heroin as well as other powerful narcotics.
Michael Donald Miller is charged with four counts of felony second-degree drugs misconduct. He was arraigned Saturday afternoon in Fairbanks court and is being held at Fairbanks Correctional Center on a $10,000 performance bond and a $10,000 appearance bond.
According to court documents, agents with the Fairbanks High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas investigative unit had received information that heroin sold by Miller contained fentanyl and was the source of recent overdose calls and deaths in the Fairbanks area.
Agents conducted three controlled purchases from Miller — three grams on May 27, seven grams on June 4 and five grams on June 5. The heroin from the first purchase was sent to the Drug Enforcement Administration lab with an expedited request for analysis. On June 2, the lab reported the three grams contained fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.
Agents raided Miller’s Turner Street apartment July 9 and seized 600.47 gross grams of heroin, 20 grams of white powder suspected to be fentanyl, numerous unidentified pills and pharmaceutical fentanyl patches, according to the court documents.
A records check showed Miller does not have a criminal record in Alaska but does appear to have a criminal history in Florida.
