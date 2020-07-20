Ree Nancarrow may not be a household name in most areas of the country, but in the close-knit world of Alaska quilters she’s a bit of a rock star.
A 79-year-old woman who didn’t start quilting until she was 51 years old, Nancarrow’s quilts are works of art that grace the walls of museums and hold pride of place in the homes of discerning collectors. One of her most well-known works, “Seasons of Denali,” is on display at the Eielson Visitor’s Center in Denali National Park and Preserve. The four-panel masterpiece depicts the diverse flora and fauna of the area and the progression of the seasons from winter, spring, summer, fall and back again to winter. Commissioned for the center in 2007 and finished a year later, the piece highlights Nancarrow’s unique use of hand-dyed fabric, silkscreening, stencils, artful stitching and other techniques to portray the contours and vibrant colors of the Alaska wilderness.
Apparently unaffected by the passage of time, Nancarrow overflowed with energy during a fast-paced and refreshingly candid conversation Thursday about her journey from Midwestern art student to renowned Alaska quilt artist.
Finding her place in the world
Born Loree Anderson in 1941, Nancarrow grew up in Redfield, South Dakota. Her father, a World War II veteran, died when she was only 3 years old, and Nancarrow, her little sister and her mother moved in with her grandmother to make ends meet. After graduating high school in Redfield, Nancarrow moved to Minneapolis and earned a degree in art education with a minor in botany. She got a teaching assistanship and attended graduate school, and was two quarters shy of a master’s degree in botany when she took a summer job at Camp Denali in 1964.
“I did a little bit of cooking, I housecleaned, I dug outhouse holes, I did all of the laundry on a gasoline powered washing machine. Everybody was a jack of all trades back then.”
Nancarrow, who was 23 years old at the time, met her future husband, Bill Nancarrow, a World War II veteran and Bronze Star recipient who built bridges as an Army engineer before coming to Alaska in 1948 to work as a ranger for the Park Service.
“Bill worked seasonally in the summer, and in the winter he built a log cabin for the camp, Lincoln Log style, and just didn’t nail it together. He took it apart, hauled it out to camp, and then came out on his weekends to put it together. The gals I was working for asked for someone to help build a log cabin, and I thought, ‘Well isn’t that cool?’ so I volunteered to help.”
Even though Bill was 20 years older than her, sparks flew and the couple were married the next year. Nancarrow, who shortened her name from Loree to Ree at that time, never went back to Minneapolis to finish her graduate degree.
“When I moved to Alaska, I felt like I finally was home, where I belonged in this world. When I was going to the University of Minnesota, I used to park on the west side of the Misssipppi River and walk across the river to go to my classes. In those days, you wore little flats and nylons in the middle of winter, because you really cared about what you looked like. I nearly froze my feet and it was just stupid. I got to Alaska and all of sudden, everybody wears what you need to wear, and you’re not judged by the clothing you have, you’re judged by what you can do,” Nancarrow said.
Frontier life
The couple moved into Bill’s small log cabin just south of the east end of the park boundary and Nancarrow immersed herself in the challenges and joys of life in the Alaska wilderness. She cooked on a wood cookstove, melted snow for general household use and Bill hauled drinking water from the park. The couple had two sons — Mike, born in 1966, and Eric, born in 1968 — and soon a small community of relatives and friends built cabins nearby.
“We had about 12 kids of all ages living in the vicinity, and they loved growing up there. To a person, every kid that came out of that area in that period of time has said they wouldn’t change their childhood for any other thing,” Nancarrow said.
Since the area wasn’t connected to the power grid, the Nancarrows and two other families shared the use of a small generator for many years.
“It was only a 5 kilowatt generator, and we had to coordinate when we did things. We had field phones and we’d ring up and say, ‘Hey, I’m going to do laundry today, will that be a problem?’ Only one of the three families could iron at a time, and basically I gave up ironing completely,” Nancarrow said.
The Parks Highway didn’t exist until 1971 and road access to the property was limited. Nancarrow supplied her household with a once-yearly food order barged up from Seattle, and made the long trip to Fairbanks for other supplies or medical visits.
“I would go to town about once a month by train, and it was so cool because when you took the train they had a freight service. You’d get on the train at Denali Park at 4 o’clock in the morning, and you’d get to Fairbanks at 8 o’clock in the morning and have 12 hours to spend in town. You could buy stuff and take it back to the train as freight. At 8 o’clock at night you’d get back on the train you’d get back to Denali at midnight, and they’d load your freight into your vehicle.”
A born artist and observer of the natural world, Nancarrow didn’t let the demands of frontier living stop her from pursuing her creative side. She learned to silk screen, and found it was a perfect marriage of her art and botany skills.
“I did print making in college, and when I came to Alaska I started making very detailed drawings of plants and ended up using those as research material to do silk screen prints,” Nancarrow said.
Living in a one-room cabin with two small kids meant there wasn’t much room to work in, but Nancarrow’s husband always found a way to make it work.
“Bill was not the kind of husband that would bring you flowers, but if I wanted something like a silk screen platform to put my screens on, he’d have it done in a couple of days. He was just such a remarkable human being,” Nancarrow said. “Honest to gosh, I’m one of the luckiest people on earth to have been married to him. You know there are husbands that say, ‘Oh yeah, go ahead and do your artwork,’ and then there are husbands that support you completely in every way. That was my husband. The reason why I do a lot of what I do is that he not only encouraged me, he made things possible for me.”
An artists evolution
Nancarrow silkscreened for a number of years but had to quit in the early 80s because the ink fumes were making her sick. While on a trip to Anchorage she took a one-hour yarn making course, and was soon using a spindle to create fiber out of dog fur. She eventually got a spinning wheel and began doing needlepoint with her mother. She also started taking drawing classes on trips to Florida. It was there that she learned to do “large, spontaneous contour drawings,” which were a switch from the small meticulous botany drawings she was already adept at.
Though her sister had been encouraging her to learn quilting for years, Nancarrow always resisted.
“I said I’d never cut up perfectly good fabric and sew it back together,” Nancarrow said, laughing at her stubbornness. She eventually decided to give it a try, though, and took quilting workshops in the Lower 48 where she learned a technique that involved sewing 2-inch fabric squares together and blend them from light to dark.
“I came back and I didn’t know how to quilt, but I’d had been teaching adult education classes in the Healy area and they asked me to teach a class that spring. I said, ‘Well, I can teach quilting,’ meaning that I could help people cut up 2-inch squares and so on,” Nancarrow said. “I did a quilt as a demo, and so many people came by that we scheduled another class. Well, I had to come up with a second demo quilt, and from then on I’ve just been quilting and learning new things constantly ever since.”
Once she started quilting, Nancarrow was able to go from working with “the neutral colors of dog fur, which were beautiful” to a world full of vibrant color and unlimited horizons. She soon became “obsessed,” and began learning how to dye and print her own fabric. She finds the creative freedom intoxicating.
“I think one of the biggest things is, I have kept myself really excited about being able to say new things with my art because of the techniques I’ve learned. I’ve been able to expand what I can express.”
Nancarrow doesn’t do an artists rendering before starting a quilt but instead starts with a general idea of what she wants and works from there. For larger pieces such as “Seasons of Denali,” she prefers to create the various elements in smaller units, which she can move around until the composition pleases her.
“I like to let it grow and change, and want to be able to shift things around because they have to balance.”
Though she does sell her quilts, Nancarrow said she that’s not the focus of her work.
“I’m not a marketer, and in order to do that I’d have to develop a relationship with a gallery, and I’d lose my creative freedom. I am so lucky, because I don’t have to worry about what anybody thinks at all.”
