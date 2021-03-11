Gov. Mike Dunleavy is making national headlines and featured on major TV news networks for expanding COVID-19 vaccines to anyone over the age of 16 who lives or works in Alaska.
Dunleavy’s announcement this week distinguishes Alaska as the first state in the nation to open up inoculations to most residents. Other states are expected to follow.
Dunleavy wrote in a column published in the News-Miner Wednesday that “Alaska will continue to lead our nation out of this pandemic.” The high-profile expansion of vaccinations puts Alaska and its governor in a national spotlight unusual for a state with a population that ranks 48th.
The New York Times on Wednesday published an article on the governor’s efforts and included a video of Dunleavy’s press conference announcing the increased availability of the vaccine. Dressed in a black cardigan over a white Oxford shirt, Dunleavy stands at a wood podium, inside the elegant Choate Mansion, to highlight the milestone.
“Now is the opportunity for other Alaskans to get the vaccine,” he states in the 40-second video.
Alaska already was No. 1 in its COVID-19 vaccine rate, with more than 300,000 doses administered to more than 16 percent of the population.
Alaska’s vaccination rate is double the rate of the No. 2 state, California, with a rate of just over 8 percent.
Dunleavy himself experienced a mild case of the virus in February.
He self-quarantined and recovered at his home in Wasilla. He credits the state’s heightened response to a larger supply of the vaccine and a coordinated effort among a diverse group of stakeholders, including the federal Indian Health Service, the Alaskan Area Native Health Services, municipalities and business partners.
The governor formally opened up expanded eligibility at a press conference Tuesday.
But Rep. Tiffany Zulkosky, a Bethel Democrat, noted that the state’s partnership with tribal health organizations across Alaska already were underway as early as January to expand eligibility to residents 16 and older, in order to bring a “return to normalcy” for all Alaskans.
Zulkosky, who co-chairs the House Health and Social Services Committee, said that the effort to expand vaccinations in rural and hub communities was “quietly” going on in the background for a while, with support from the Indian Health Service inoculating individuals who include “non-tribal beneficiaries.”
