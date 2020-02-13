The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Assault
• Tupaarnaq Rosing Olsen Brower, 28, of Fairbanks, was charged with fourth-degree assault Feb.1. According to charging documents, Brower was intoxicated and causing a disturbance at a man’s apartment. He tried to get her to leave and Brower kicked him, bit his left arm and grabbed his genitalia.
• Si’uao Sagone Asaivao, 22, of Fairbanks, was charged with three counts of felony third-degree assault Feb. 1 after Fairbanks police responded to a report that she was trying to killer her brother, mother and father with a kitchen knife. According to charging documents, Asaivao argued with her family, left the room and returned with a kitchen knife.
Criminal mischief
Otis Wiliam Lucas, 37, of Barrow, was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief Jan. 31 for allegedly breaking a window at McCafferty’s Cafe. According to charging documents, Lucas was trying to get to someone who had taken shelter at the cafe.
DUI
Earnest Dale McKiernan, 49, of North Pole, was charged with driving under the influence and driving with a revoked license Jan. 31 after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a man’s driveway. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as McKiernan, tried to drive away when confronted by the man and got stuck in a snowbank. McKiernan failed the eye test portion of field sobriety tests and declined to perform the balance portions because he was “too drunk.” McKiernan registered a breath-alcohol content of 0. 262. A records check showed he was convicted of felony DUI in 2010 and his license is revoked until 2060.
Multiple charges
Hyman Conrad Amos, 31, of Eagle River, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer Feb. 1. According to charging documents, North Pole police tried to stop Amos on the Richardson Highway at the Fifth Avenue exit in North Pole but he didn’t stop until Buzby Road. Amos failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.096.
Vehicle theft
Shyann Spencer, 27, of Fairbanks, was charged with felony first-degree vehicle theft Feb. 1 for allegedly stealing a Kia Rio from a woman’s Birch Lane residence. The vehicle had been left running with the keys inside of it, according to charging documents.