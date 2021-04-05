The Public Safety Report is compiled from criminal complaints filed in state and federal courts, as well as some police blotter information, trooper dispatches, fire department reports and interviews with public safety officials. Individuals named as arrested and/or charged with crimes in this report are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.
Multiple charges
• Alaska State Troopers took two teenagers into custody early Saturday morning after a man was spotted urinating in public at a Tesoro gas station, according to a trooper dispatch. At 5:13 a.m., troopers contacted the occupants of a white sedan, including the man who had been seen urinating. The driver, a 17-year-old female, was held on a charge of DUI. After she was in custody, the male passenger got out of the car and ran off, the report stated. A 17-year-old passenger got out of the car and hit a trooper in the head with an alcohol container, resulting in her being arrested on charges of assault, resisting arrest and minor consuming alcohol. The Department of Juvenile Justice was notified and declined to take the passenger to the Fairbanks Youth Facility, the report stated, and she was ultimately released to Presbyterian Hospitality House. The 17-year-old driver was released to a parent.
• Michael William Bracht, 44, of Fairbanks, was arrested at approximately 7 p.m. March 21 on charges of criminal trespass, theft and burglary after police responded to a call from La Quinta Inn & Suites, 4920 Dale Road, about a man taking food and drink from the hotel's gift shop, according to charging documents.
DUI
• Joshua Walton, 43, of Sheridan, Wyoming, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after being stopped by Fairbanks police at 11:33 p.m. March 17 on Third Street. His BAC measured 0.229, according to charging documents.
• Oliver David Keim, 30, of Anchorage, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and refusing to take a breath test at approximately 1:05 a.m. March 18 in the 100 block of Fifth Ave., according to charging documents. Fairbanks police were responding to a report of a car driving through the fence of the Clay Street Cemetery.
• Joseph Campbell, 74, of Fairbanks, was arrested March 20 on a charge of driving under the influence after troopers found a truck stuck in a ditch on Old Steese Highway North near Sunny Hills Drive. His BAC measured 0.147, according to charging documents.
Assault
• Kimberly Harper, 25, of Fairbanks, was arrested at approximately 3:30 p.m. March 21 on a charge of fourth degree assault after Fairbanks police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 600 block of Fourth Ave., according to charging documents.
• Kobe James Joe, 20, of Tanacross, was arrested March 23 on a charge of fourth degree assault after troopers investigated a report of a family disturbance, according to charging documents.
Hit and run
Aaron J. Ludwig, 35, of Fairbanks, was charged March 23 in connection with a hit and run accident at Cushman Street and Seventh Avenue that sent two people to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, according to documents filed with the Alaska court system.
Theft
Gabriel Issac Keller, 44, of Fairbanks, was arrested on March 22 on a charge of second degree theft after troopers pulled him over for not wearing a seat belt while driving. Keller told troopers he had a weapon with him, according to charging documents, which he said he bought from a women he met through a mutual friend. He stated he didn't check to see if the handgun, a Colt 380 Auto, was stolen because she looked honest. The gun was reported stolen on Dec. 21, 2020, according to charging documents. Keller was also charged with not transferring the title of the car he was driving into his name.
