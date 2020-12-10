The Alaska Peace Officers Association will listen to public opinions tonight about where to build a new law enforcement firing range and training facility.
“We’ll have an online zoom meeting so that the public can chat with us about the process,” said Steve Dutra, North Pole police department chief. “They can tell us whether they like it, they hate it, they’re neutral about it, they have concerns or questions.”
With the old range closed since the end of the last year, the new facility would serve local, state and federal law enforcement agencies within Interior Alaska, including “all fire, fish and game, BLM rangers, state rangers, your local police officers and even recognized shooters groups,” Dutra said.
The plan for the facility is still being developed, but the officials hope to have a building for indoor classes, a paved area for vehicle training, and several heated and covered shooting ranges, “so you can shoot at 50 below and not be freezing to death,” Dutra said.
Right now, the officials are considering 10 sites for the new training facility, including one spot to the south of Fairbanks along the Tanana River, several sites around North Pole, and several around Fort Wainwright.
Traffic, noise pollution, safety, visual impact and land use compatibility are the potential concerns they are looking at while finalizing the choice. “Most of the people probably will be concerned about the sound,” Dutra said, adding that the new technology might help keep noise to the minimum.
For Dutra, the site to the south of North Pole seems the best choice because it isn’t close to many residential houses and is not on wetlands, which would help reduce the cost of the construction. “There are promising things for that piece of property,” he said.
After the officials meet with the public, they will take the advice into consideration and choose their top choices before the end of December, in time for the January legislative session.
To attend the virtual meeting, which starts at 6 p.m., members of the public can go to www.dowl.com/outreach, click on “Alaska Peace Officers Association” and follow the instructions. The officials also invite the public to take an online survey to share their thoughts on the construction.
