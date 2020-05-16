Pioneer Park is canceling large crowd-drawing events along with the Whiskey Island and Crooked Creek Railroad for 2020.
Scratched are Memorial Day and Independence Day ceremonies plus smaller events such as Military Appreciation Day, the Fairbanks North Star Borough announced Thursday.
The public gatherings are mothballed due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the announcement stating, “The need to be good stewards and follow the health mandates as issued by Gov. Mike Dunleavy.”
Businesses, museums and nonprofits at Pioneer Park will remain operational, according to the announcement, which read, “The public is invited to safely recreate here.” Entry to the park remains free.
“This has been a hard decision as we tried to imagine how to keep the community and employees safe while following the social distancing and hygiene guidelines,” Pioneer Park Manager Donnie Hayes said in a prepared statement. “During this time, our staff will use this time to focus on maintenance projects that will allow us to look forward to 2021 and make it one of the best years yet.”
Park staff will focus on general upkeep, railroad maintenance, a new roof for the Palace Theater and many other small projects, according to the announcement.
Pioneer Park opened in 1967 as the Alaska 67 Centennial Exposition to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the purchase of Alaska from Russia. Formerly called Alaskaland, it’s home to some of Fairbanks’ earliest cabins and buildings.
For more information, go to www.pioneerpark.us or call 459-1087.
