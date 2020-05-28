About 150 homes and businesses in Fairbanks and North Pole are on track to connect to natural gas this year as the Interior Gas Utility makes its first big push to add customers.
The utility, a subsidiary of the Fairbanks North Star Borough, has been preparing to offer natural gas to more residents in the borough since it was established in 2012. The IGU previously added about 140 miles of piping to the gas grid and merged with a private company, Fairbanks Natural Gas.
IGU officials hope to draw thousands of new ratepayers looking for a stable, clean-burning, convenient source of energy. Natural gas is cheaper, when comparing BTUs, than heating oil when oil is greater than $2.75 per gallon, according to Michelle Hollowell, IGU customer service and conversion manager.
Heating oil by delivery is currently around $2.28 a gallon, but that will change, according to IGU General Manager Dan Britton.
“Oil will go back up. Our prices are stable for the long run,” he said.
Meters have been hung at about 40 of 50 homes and businesses that were connected to the gas network in Fairbanks last year. Owners of another 100 or so buildings in both Fairbanks and North Pole have applied to connect. Installing pipe for these new connections starts in mid-June, according to Hollowell. The utility continues to accept new applications.
The fee to hook up to the gas grid starts at $225. The customer has six months to get their mechanical systems in order to prepare for meter installation.
“We will be doing the installations based on a first-come, first-serve basis in regards to the date that the application was completed and turned in,” Hollowell wrote in an email. “We will be subcontracting some of the line installation out so that we can provide service to the most customers.”
Hollowell described some of the technical aspects of switching to natural gas. The IGU performs a utility locate to identify buried lines, including sprinkler systems. Lines are installed two ways: by trenching it in or directional drilling.
“Directional drilling costs more and requires specialized equipment; however, it allows minimal disturbance to the area such as driveways, sidewalks and roadways,” Hollowell wrote. “ Trenching requires restoration of the disturbed surface area such as topsoil and seed, gravel or asphalt replacement. Each location is evaluated for the most cost-effective and appropriate technique.”
The IGU restores property “to the manner in which it was to begin with,” Hollowell wrote.
Once the building owner converts the heating system, at their own expense, an inspection is required at buildings within the city of Fairbanks, according to Hollowell.
“Once the approval by the inspector is complete, the customer will give us a call and we set up an appointment for the meter to be turned on,” Hollowell wrote. “If the customer is outside of city limits, IGU personnel must witness a pressure test, and then the meter will be turned on.”
If all goes as planned — kind of a big “if” because the coronavirus pandemic has made getting equipment and supplies tricky — the gas utility will begin offering natural gas in North Pole for the first time before winter.
That’s due to a new 150,000-gallon natural gas storage site being constructed near the old oil refinery in North Pole. The project is on schedule and expected to be completed in late September, Britton said.
A project to expand natural gas liquefaction capacity at a plant in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough is temporarily on hold, but that won’t impact the IGU’s customer expansion, which is mainly due to the completion of a massive new liquified natural gas storage tank in South Fairbanks last year.
A campaign to market natural gas is pending to include outreach by direct mail and broadcast media, according to Hollowell.
The glut in the global oil market, driving down the price of heating oil, has not impacted the IGU expansion, she said.
