The Interior Gas Utility is planning to buy gas from Hilcorp, the utility’s current supplier, for up to 11 more years at a nominally reduced price for the first two years of the contract with rates increasing by about 1% annually in later years.
The utility, a subsidiary of the Fairbanks North Star Borough, had been on the hunt for a reliable supplier of cheap natural gas since 2016 and announced the new contract Thursday.
The IGU is currently paying Hilcorp $7.72 for 1,000 cubic feet of gas, known as MCF, and the price will drop to $7.60/MCF when the new contract begins in April, according to a Jan. 14 memorandum to the utility board of directors.
In 2022, the price will go up to $7.68/MCF. The year after, the price is $7.75/MCF. In 2024, it will rise to $7.83/MCF. In the fifth contract year, the price is set at $7.91/MCF.
The agreement with Hilcorp is for five years with two three-year extensions.
The new contract is not expected to have a big impact on the price paid for natural gas by the IGU’s 1,400 customers—at least in the short term, according to Elena Sudduth, IGU customer service and marketing manager.
Sudduth said the price charged by the IGU is based on the price the utility pays for the gas along with conversion rates, electricity cost, transportation cost and other factors.
“It is fair to say this contract will not cause much change to customers’ costs in the next year, and that the contract provides price predictability and stability over its term,” Sudduth wrote in an emailed answer to questions.
The base price of gas being paid by the IGU is on the higher end of Cook Inlet gas, however it’s difficult to compare contracts because of fees and other factors, according to Sudduth.
“Contract pricing is affected by many considerations however IGU’s slightly higher base price can, for the most part, be attributed to IGU purchasing less gas than the other utilities, and the percentage of change in our purchases from winter to summer,” Sudduth wrote. “We are a smaller utility than the others that source gas in Cook Inlet. When reviewing price paid, all other terms of the contract such as term, quantities minimums and maximums, etc. must be considered. IGU believes this contract was reasonable and competitive with what others are paying.”
Hilcorp was chosen for its size and “demonstrated operational capabilities,” according to a news release.
Hilcorp is the largest natural gas supplier in Alaska and recently became an owner of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline, which crosses the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
A news release and other public documents show that IGU officials wanted a contract where the volume of gas purchased could be expanded. They also sought flexibility to do business with other gas suppliers.
The new contract allows for the IGU to buy gas from other suppliers provided the utility hits a minimum volume commitment with Hilcorp and gives the company 18 months of notice.
All Cook Inlet gas suppliers were reportedly considered before the IGU settled on Hilcorp.
IGU Board Chairman Steve Haagenson said in a prepared statement that he likes the contract for its flexibility.
“When negotiating the terms and conditions of the contract, we wanted to make sure that we allow IGU the flexibility to purchase natural gas from alternate sources, should better options become available,” Haagenson said. “We make every decision with the customer in mind, and we found the flexibility to be a great addition to the supply security this contract brings.”
The gas utility board of directors approved the contract in a 5-2 vote.
Dan Britton is the general manager at the IGU and pointed out that Hilcorp has a proven track record.
“Their operational redundancy through multiple gas fields, pipelines and gas storage facilities offers us the security we need to be able to fulfill our mission,” he said in a prepared statement.
The IGU is a public corporation in the midst of a major expansion as it seeks to “provide low cost, clean burning, natural gas to the largest number of customers in the FNSB as possible, as soon as possible.”
IGU officials looked at other utilities’ gas contracts in the Cook Inlet before coming to an agreement with Hilcorp, according to a memo by Britton and oil and gas consultant Mary Ann Pease.
The natural gas provided in Fairbanks is pulled from the Cook Inlet and trucked here from a liquefaction plant in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.
The volume of gas needed to meet expected demand in Fairbanks and North Pole is anticipated to outpace capacity at the Mat-Su liquefaction facility in 2023-2024, and expansion there is planned.
The contract allows the IGU to purchase up to 5 million cubic feet of gas a day. Volumes will vary depending on the month of the year. For example, for the month of April of this year, the IGU is committing to a minimum volume of 2,000 MCF, or 2 million cubic feet, and a maximum of 5,000 MCF per day.
“The negotiated Gas Sales and Purchase Agreement with Hilcorp meets the needs of IGU today and into the future,” the memo from Britton and Pease states. “The negotiated pricing is below the price assumptions included in IGU’s Long Term Capital Plan and Proforma, and the first two years contract price is below the price currently being paid by IGU.”
