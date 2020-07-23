Local leaders are considering an ordinance that would require a percentage of labor on borough-funded construction projects to be performed by apprentices.
The measure by Fairbanks North Star Borough Assemblywomen Mindy O’Neall and Marna Sanford calls for construction projects over $300,000 to include at least 12% of labor hours within each trade to come from apprentices. The ratio of apprentice labor required for each trade next year would increase to 15%.
A clause in the ordinance states that a project with total labor hours of 20% or more performed by apprentices would also meet requirements.
Apprentice means someone “enrolled in an apprenticeship program that has been approved by the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Apprenticeship and has a graduation rate of at least 30% over the immediately preceding three years,” Ordinance 2020-24 reads.
The assemblywomen aim to “help assure that a skilled workforce will be available in sufficient numbers for the construction of public works projects in the future,” the ordinance states.
Assembly members are getting flooded with emails both criticizing and supporting the measure.
Some contractors are concerned about being excluded from the bidding process.
Ryan Tipton, corporate secretary for A & A Roofing Co., wrote that nonunion workers will be hurt by the measure by shutting them out of borough projects.
“By limiting competition, it fails to maximize the purchasing value of public funds as well,” he wrote.
The assembly recently passed a plan for more than $100 million in public construction projects over the next 10 years.
Members of labor unions are supporting the ordinance, which is up for a public hearing today.
Vince Beltrami, president of the Alaska AFL-CIO, told the assembly in a letter that apprentices are paid less than journeymen and that the ordinance would save money on wages while helping “assure an increased pool of available trained and skilled construction workers.”
The list of trades impacted includes boilermakers, bricklayers, blocklayers, carpenters, cement masons, culinary workers, dredgers, electricians, elevator workers, heat and frost insulators, asbestos workers, ironworkers, laborers, millwrights, painters, piledrivers, plumbers, power equipment operators, roofers, sheet metal workers, sprinkler fitters, surveyors, truck drivers and tunnel workers.
The chief procurement officer and director of public works could waive requirements if there is a “demonstrated lack of availability of apprentices in the borough or if no registered apprenticeship program exists within the state,” the ordinance states.
Borough officials could also waive requirements if there exists “a disproportionately high ratio of material costs to labor hours, which makes the required minimum levels of apprentice participation impracticable.”
The assembly finance committee would need to be notified if the apprenticeship requirement were waived.
Sanford said multiple amendments to the ordinance are pending and that she wants to delay a vote on it until August.
