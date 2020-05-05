Fairbanks North Star Borough Assemblyman Matt Cooper wants to add a section to code allowing the mayor and the assembly’s presiding officer to “modify and/or waive code provisions” regarding public meetings in the event of an imminent or declared disaster.
Those code provisions that could be changed or set aside are described in Ordinance 2020-16 as relating to “public meetings, including pertaining to scheduling, public participation and teleconferencing.” The sections of code are not specified.
If the measure passes, leaders would have an easier time pivoting to telephonic and virtual participation at public meetings under disaster conditions, according to Cooper, whose proposal has borough Mayor Bryce Ward’s support. The assembly takes up the measure Thursday.
Cooper wants to create a mechanism in code for electronic meetings to be conducted in the event of a crisis, he said.
“Please note that the PO already exercises a great deal of discretion and makes procedural decisions, all of which are subject to objection by the assembly and reversal,” Cooper wrote in an emailed response to questions.
Cooper is currently the assembly’s presiding officer. Under code, he can call a special meeting on less than 24 hours notice, but Cooper said special meetings do not allow for telephonic participation. The section of code where it concerns teleconferencing requires a quorum, or five, assembly members to meet in person.
The assembly passed an emergency ordinance in March to begin meeting telephonically and later transitioned to the online platform Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing mandates. The Juanita Helms Borough Administration Center, where the assembly meets, closed to the public on March 28. The closure is set to expire Friday.
Residents are encouraged to provide testimony to the assembly by email or to contact the clerk’s office to arrange to offer testimony by phone or online.
The mayor’s and the presiding officer’s powers would still be confined by the Alaska Open Meetings Act, which “requires that all meetings of a public entity’s governing body be open to the public and that the body provide reasonable notice of its meetings.”
Assemblywoman Marna Sanford is worried about the ability to set aside code being misused.
“Fine and dandy as long as it isn’t abused, right?” she said in a text message, following up with a GIF of an evil genie popping out of a bottle.
Assemblywoman Liz Lyke said the measure provides a path for leaders to keep working during a crisis.
“Hopefully this current crisis is the only one that will require this change, but these days anything seems possible,” she wrote in a text message. “Our assembly has prided itself in adhering to our code and procedures. This will help us do that as transparently as possible during an unprecedented time.”
Assemblyman Frank Tomaszewski agreed.
“The ordinance seems like a reasonable way to facilitate meetings during emergency situations,” he wrote in a text message.
On March 19, the assembly declared a borough emergency, putting the government on disaster status for 60 days due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Later, the assembly ratified the emergency and extended it to Sept. 26.
Borough facilities, such as pools and libraries, have been closed since mid-March. The borough has also dialed back services, including public transportation.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.