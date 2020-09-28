Staff at Denali National Park and Preserve captured and euthanized a food-conditioned grizzly bear on Thursday for only the third time in 40 years.
Park staff suspect the bear had broken into facilities and gained access to food as far back as the fall of 2019.
The bear, a large, young adult male, is also suspected of doing significant damage to facilities in the Kantishna/Wonder Lake area in May of this year.
A news release from the National Park Service said that wildlife staff had set up culvert traps and motion-activated cameras "with the intent to identify and trap this bear, collar it, and perform aversive conditioning that would dissuade the bear from further activity in the area."
However, in this case, wildlife staff at the park determined that the bear's consistent food-conditioned behavior meant the bear would have to be removed.
"Because of the amount of food the bear had gained access to, and because the behavior had persisted over several seasons, wildlife staff recommended the animal be euthanized," the press release states.
Denali National Park spokesman G.W. Hitchcock said that improper food storage or camper activity in the area did not lead to the grizzly to becoming food conditioned.
The incident highlights the difficult balance between visitor safety and wildlife stewardship.
"The park has managed several bears this season, particularly in the Savage River area. Most bears respond appropriately to negative reinforcement techniques that haze them away from areas where they may gain access to food or have increased interactions with the public," the press release reads.
Bear removal in Denali is exceptionally rare. A bear was killed and removed from the park in July, 2016 — the last time before that was in the summer of 1980.
