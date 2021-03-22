Private vehicles can drive into Denali National Park in 2021 as far as the Teklanika Rest Stop at Mile 30, all summer long.
The opportunity is made possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning May 20 and continuing daily through Sept. 12, drivers will be able to drive personal vehicles beyond Savage River Check Station at Mile 15 to the Teklanika Rest Stop with a $25 permit called the Teklanika Road Permit.
That permit is available by reservation through www.recreation.gov beginning at 10 a.m. April 20. The system allows the public to reserve one of a limited number of daily scheduled entries to the park road by private vehicle. Private vehicles without the permit cannot drive past Savage River Check Station, per normal summer operations.
Limited bus service — tour, transit and camper buses — begins on May 20. Reservations for those buses can be made through reservedenali.com.
“This plan allows unique access to the park during this summer season while we all continue to manage the impacts of the ongoing pandemic,” said Brooke Merrell, acting superintendent in a press release. “The park is committed to safely providing the awe-inspiring experiences the public has come to expect from Denali, while doing our best to help support local communities during these challenging times.”
For more information, see www.nps.gov/dena or call 907-683-9532, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.