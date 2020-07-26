When the Leopold family came to Denali National Park this month from Colorado, they wanted to travel the park road, but they didn’t want to get on a bus with a bunch of other people. This summer, they had another option.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the massive downturn in visitation this summer, tourism is a little different at Denali National Park. For the first time, the park is allowing four commercial companies to guide private vehicle tours on the park road to Eielson Visitor Center.
So far, business is brisk.
“This is an exceptional opportunity right now, that’s for sure,” said Jeff Ottmers, owner/operator of Denali Backcountry Guides.
His lead guide vehicle is a Tesla Model 3, probably the first electric car to lead a caravan of visitors into Denali National Park. Cost to him for that vehicle on that tour is nil, merely charging the vehicle. No gas. No maintenance. The two 10-person vans following are more the norm, requiring gas and maintenance.
The four companies who received permits to lead these special tours include Denali Backcountry Guides, Denali Jeep Excursions, Traverse Alaska and Alaska Skylar Travel. According to a park spokesman, Alaska Skylar Travel indicated to the park that they will not operate this summer, so that leaves the three other companies, all local.
“We have been sold out all but one day,” said Kyle Davis, of Denali Jeep Excursions. “July is almost full and August is filling up fast.”
Here’s how it works.
The guide drives a lead vehicle. Up to two vehicles (belonging to the company) are allowed to follow. Visitors drive those vehicles. The guide conducts the tour via radio for the 66-mile, six- to eight-hour trip to Eielson Visitor Center and back.
Not actually having face-to-face contact with the visitors makes the tour a little more challenging sometimes for the guides, who can no longer gauge interest of their audience.
“They don’t have to talk, just listen,” Ottmers said. However, visitors don’t hesitate to ask questions via radio.
It’s also sometimes hard to tell when visitors are done taking photographs or admiring a grizzly bear through binoculars. Usually, they just radio when they are ready to move onward.
But as Ottmers points out, “The value isn’t in the driver. The road creates the value.”
Visitors are not allowed to get out of the vehicles except at designated rest areas.
On this particular day, there was plenty of wildlife to behold: a band of Dall sheep crossing the road right in front of the vehicles, a few grizzly bears close enough that they actually looked like bears and not brown rocks, and caribou that pranced across the park road and then right down the middle of the road.
“Our feedback has been awesome,” said Davis. Visitors appreciate the more private, personal experience, he added.
“We just think the opportunity to have more private, exclusive experiences in the park are a benefit for guests,” he said. “They just say it’s such a different type of experience.”
Davis pointed out that these commercial tours only have 61 days to operate. They do not run on the five weekends that are designated for private personal vehicles — another new program this summer.
That personal guided experience, however, costs more than a traditional bus tour or transit bus.
Denali Backcountry Guides charges $500 minimum per private vehicle ($190 for adults, $170 for children), a 10-person van. Denali Jeep Excursions offers private jeeps at $499 for one to two people or $699 for three to five people. Traverse Alaska’s fee is $895 per vehicle, new Suburbans which accommodate up to eight people.
None of the fees include the $15 park entrance fee.
For comparison, the Tundra Wilderness Bus Tour costs $162.50 for adults and $73.75 for children. The transit buses, with no guaranteed guided tour, cost $43.50 plus the $15 park entrance fee. Children under 15 are free.
So far, cost has not seemed to hinder visitors signing up for this unique tour. Some have even gone more than once, according to Davis.
“Clients seem to really like the comfort of having their own group in their own spacious Suburban,” said Mollie Foster of Traverse Alaska.
Guides for Traverse Alaska are people who normally drive buses in the park. So their expertise is extensive.
Jeff Kurilla, the main guide for Denali Jeep Excursions, has been leading jeep tours down the Denali Highway (out of Cantwell) for eight years. Kyle Davis said Kurilla has already driven 100,000 miles guiding visitors down the Denali Highway. Now, he has just shifted to the park road.
And Jeff Ottmers of Denali Backcountry Guides has been guiding for decades. He also leads Denali Walks and heli-hike tours.
All the guides, for all the companies, bring vast experience to their trips.
The same can be said for the guides who drive buses into the park. The 13 drivers who are working this summer are the ones with the most experience, many between 30 and 40 years.
The park administration is happy with the new program. Feedback from the commercial guiding companies, bus drivers and park staff has all been positive, according to Jim LeBel, who works with the commercial companies and the bus concessionaire for Denali National Park.
“From the perspective of safety on the road and relationship with other users, everything is going well,” he said.
Before the program started July 1, all the companies went through a training session, meeting with park interpreters, bear experts and law enforcement rangers.
“We’re all on cruise control at the moment,” LaBel said.
And visitors and guides never know what to expect on a trip into the park. On this particular day, they encountered U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski chatting with visitors at Toklat Rest Stop. She was there to take a first-hand look at the park road (which Congress funds) and particularly at the Pretty Rocks section on Polychrome Pass, which is deteriorating at a rapid rate. She talked with Ottmers about his Tesla and was intrigued to discover how many visitors at Toklat were from out of state and how many were Alaskans. A mixture of both Alaskans and visitors from out of state sign up for these private commercial vehicle tours, but the majority are from out of state.
Running into the senator from Alaska was a pleasant surprise for Jeff Ottmers, who said every trip on the park road is a good trip.
“I love my job,” he said.
