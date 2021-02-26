A North Pole man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for receiving and distributing child pornography, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska announced Thursday.
Jason Patzke, 47, was indicted Feb. 18 on one count of distributing child pornography and one count of receiving child pornography. According to the indictment, the pornography “involve(ed) prepubescent minors.” Patzke was arrested Monday and arraigned Thursday in federal court.
Patzke has three prior state-level convictions for sex crimes, one from September 2001 and two from September 2004. At the time of his arrest, Patzke was listed as being compliant with the registration requirements of the state’s sex offender registry program. He lived in North Pole where he worked at a gas station.
If convicted, Patzke could face up to 40 years for the charges listed in the indictment. Under federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the defendant’s prior criminal history. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Doty is prosecuting this case.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation Task Force conducted the investigation leading to Patzke’s indictment as part of Project Safe Childhood. In May 2006, DOJ launched Project Safe Childhood, a nation-wide effort to protect children from online predators led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices.
Contact staff writer Will Morris at 459-7582.