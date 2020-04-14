In continued response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Princess Cruises announced Tuesday it is canceling all voyages through June 30 and will not open its five Alaska lodges, which include those in Fairbanks and Denali, or operate is railcars buses this summer.
It is the first such cancellation of all Alaska Gulf voyages and tours in the company's history. The company will continue its round-trip sailings from Seattle to Alaska.
The cruise line had previously announced a voluntary pause for two months, impacting voyages departing March 12 to May 10. The extension of this operational pause was implemented due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent orders from the Centers for Disease Control and prevention.
Princess operates the Fairbanks Princess Riverside Lodge, Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge, Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge, Kenai Princess Wilderness Lodge and the Copper River Princess Wilderness Lodge.
“This global outbreak continues to challenge our world in unimaginable ways. We recognize how disappointing this is to our long-term business partners and thousands of employees, many of whom have been with us in Alaska for decades,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises, in a new release. “We hope everyone impacted by these cancellations – especially our guests, travel advisor partners, teammates, and the communities we visit – understand our decision to do our part to protect the safety, health and well-being of our guests and team. We look forward to the brighter days and smooth seas ahead for all of us.”
The news release states that each ship will have a unique return to service date based on the previously published cruise itineraries, with some modifications. Details about the canceled voyages can be found here: bit.ly/2K7GUFz
Princess Cruises is an international cruise line and tour company, operating a fleet of 18 ships, which carry 2 million guests to 380 destinations around the globe every year.
Princess Cruises is offering two cancellation options. Guests currently booked on canceled voyages and who have paid in full will receive a Future Cruise Credit equivalent to 100% of the paid fare and, as an added incentive, an additional 25% future credit. Guests must use their credits on a cruise that sails on or before May 1, 2022. No action is required for guests to receive this offer, and they will be notified by email once the credits have been issued.
Alternatively, guests can receive a full refund on their booking through an online form. Refund requests must be received by May 31 of this year. Guests who have not yet paid in full will receive a refund of all monies paid.
Princess will protect travel adviser commissions on bookings for canceled cruises that were paid in full, in recognition of the role travel advisers play in the cruise line’s business and success.
Princess asks guests to please delay in calling the Reservation Call Center due to high call volumes. Guests and their travel advisers will be sent communications on how to manage cancellations, rebook another voyage, or request a refund.
The most current information and instructions for booked guests affected by these cancellations can be found at princess.com.
This story will be updated.
