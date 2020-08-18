Today is primary day. Here is what you need to know to handle election day like a pro.
WHAT: Primary Election Day
WHEN: Today, Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
WHERE: Voters can look up their polling place by entering their information at www.myvoterinformation.alaska.gov. or by calling 1-888-383-8683 and sharing their voter identification number or Social Security number.
The Division of Elections building located at 675 Seventh Ave., Suite H3 in downtown Fairbanks will also be open for in-person voting all day.
WHO: Any registered voter in Alaska can participate in the primary. The Alaska
Republican Party holds a somewhat closed primary that does not allow registered Democrats to vote on a Republican ballot.
However, the Alaska GOP does allow nonpartisan and undeclared voters to participate. Undeclared or nonpartisan voters will simply need to request a Republican ballot if they choose to participate in the Republican primary.
The Alaska Democratic Party runs an open primary and any registered Alaskan voter, regardless of political affiliation, can request a Democratic ballot.
HOW: Alaskan voters will need to present an official state ID card in order to vote. This can be an Alaska Division of Elections issued voter ID card, driver’s license, state ID, military ID, passport, hunting or fishing license or other current or valid photo ID.
Voters are strongly encouraged to wear a mask or cloth face covering when at polling locations and around others. Volunteer election workers will be regularly sanitizing high touch surfaces like voting booths, doorknobs and tables.
WHY PARTICIPATE IN THE PRIMARY
The Primary election helps decide who ends up on the General Election ballot in November. If there are two candidates of the same political affiliation running for the same seat, voters will decide which one will move forward to be listed on the November ballot.
As of Monday, 35,671 Fairbanks-area residents had voted either online, in-person or by mail. The two most popular modes of voting so far have been by mail and early in-person. A total of 28,317 voters have submitted mail-in ballots while a total of 5,332 area residents have voted early in person.
Here are the Fairbanks area and federal primaries that will be on the Republican and Democratic ballots:
HOUSE DISTRICT 1
Two Democrats will compete for the Democratic nomination for this seat. Fairbanks NAACP President Bennie Colbert and Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly member Christopher Quest are both running in the primary. Whoever wins will compete against Republican incumbent Rep. Bart LeBon in November.
No unaffiliated candidate has filed for this race. LeBon is running unopposed in the Republican primary.
HOUSE DISTRICT 2
This race will see a Republican primary between five-term Republican incumbent Rep. Steve Thompson and newcomer Dave Selle.
Whoever wins the Republican primary will face Democratic candidate Jeremiah Youmans, who is running unopposed in the Democratic primary, and potentially unaffiliated candidate Matthew Wasdyke on the November ballot. As of Monday, Aug. 17, Wasdyke’s certification as an unaffiliated candidate was still listed as “pending” with the Division of Elections.
Unaffiliated candidates are not featured on the Primary ballot but, if certified by the Division of Elections, will be featured on the November general election ballot.
HOUSE DISTRICT 3
There is not a Democratic or Republican primary for this seat. North Pole incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Prax will be running unopposed for this seat. There is no unaffiliated candidate either.
HOUSE DISTRICT 4
There is not a Democratic or Republican primary for this seat. Fairbanks Democratic incumbent Rep. Grier Hopkins is the only Democratic candidate and Republican Pastor Keith Kurber is the only Republican candidate. There is no unaffiliated candidate running for this seat.
HOUSE DISTRICT 5
Two Democrats, incumbent Rep. Adam Wool and newcomer Taryn Hughes, will compete to be the chosen Democrat to be featured on the November ballot. Whoever wins the Democratic primary will compete against Fairbanks Republican candidate Kevin McKinley in November. There is no unaffiliated candidate running for this seat.
HOUSE DISTRICT 6
Mike Cronk of Tok, Julie Morris of Anderson and Ryan Smith of Fairbanks are competing to be the Republican who will face Nenana Democratic candidate Julia Hnilicka, who is unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Two unaffiliated candidates will also appear on the November ballot for District 6. Hnilicka and the Republican primary winner will face Elijah Verhagen of Nenana and Vernon Carlson of Cantwell. Both have been certified by the Division of Elections.
SENATE DISTRICT B
Current incumbent North Pole Republican Sen. John Coghill will face off with Republican newcomer Robert Myers.
There is no Democratic candidate running for this Senate seat. Two nonpartisan candidates — Evan Eads and Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly member Marna Sanford — are running for the seat but will not be listed on the primary ballot as nonpartisan candidates do not participate in the primary. Both will be listed on the November ballot.
U.S. HOUSE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
Long-time Republican Rep. Don Young, who has served as Alaska’s only U.S. House member for 24-terms, will face two Republican competitors in this primary, John Nelson from Chugiak and Gerald Heikes from Palmer. Whoever wins this race will face the victor of the three-way Democratic primary for this race in November.
U.S. HOUSE DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
Two Democrats and one nonpartisan candidate are running in the Democratic primary for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat. Alyse Galvin is the only unaffiliated candidate the primary. The other two candidates are Democrats Bill Hibler and Ray Sean Tugatuk. Whoever wins this race will face the victor of the three-way Republican primary for this race in November.
U.S. SENATE DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
Three candidates will compete in the Democratic primary this month for a chance to unseat Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan in November.
Unaffiliated candidates Dr. Al Gross and Chris Cumings will face off against Democratic candidate Edgar Blatchford. Whoever wins will run against Sullivan in November.
Sullivan is running unopposed in the Alaska Republican primary for this Senate seat.
