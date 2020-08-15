Alaska received a letter from the United States Postal Service at the end of July warning Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer that delays in mail processing due to an expected overflow of mail-in ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic could mean that some people might not have their votes counted.
Letters went out to several states.
The Postal Service is undergoing a massive policy and structural overhaul amid cost-cutting measures made in an effort to keep the fiscally struggling government agency afloat.
That, combined with the expected increase in the use of absentee voting as voters hope to avoid crowded polling places on election day due to the virus, means that the processing of mail could be delayed until after the state’s deadline to receive ballots — even if they are postmarked by the required date.
According to state law, applications to receive an absentee by-mail ballot can be submitted beginning Jan. 1 and up to 10 days before the election during any given election year.
Ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and, for the primary election, can be received by the 10th day following the election, according to statute. For the general election, mail-in ballots can be received by the 10th day following the election if postmarked within the U.S. and by the 15th day following the election if postmarked from outside the country.
Ballots are mailed using first class mail service. Even so, areas across the country are experiencing as much as a week’s delay in mail delivery. Ballots delivered to the Alaska Division of Elections after the allowable post-election window will not be counted.
Both the offices of Meyer and Gov. Mike Dunleavy declined to comment on the matter. The governor’s office also declined to provide the letter from the Postal Service without first receiving and reviewing a Freedom of Information Act public records request.
The letter was readily provided to the Daily News-Miner directly by the Postal Service, which did not require a public records request.
Both Dunleavy and Meyer instead referred questions to Alaska Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai, who did not express concern over the warning from the Postal Service.
“The State of Alaska has adequate time built into the times for receiving by-mail applications and mailing by-mail ballots to allow for the complexities of the USPS,” Fenumiai wrote in an email response to the Daily News-Miner.
The Postal Service letter, however, cited that “certain state-law requirements and deadlines appear to be incompatible with the Postal Service’s delivery standards.”
Fenumiai did not respond to further requests for comment.
Alaska, with its unique geographic make up and multitude of extremely remote communities, has often used the process of absentee voting.
During the last presidential election in 2016, 5,560 Alaskans voted by mail in the primary election and 27,446 Alaskans voted by mail in the November general election that year, according to statistics from the Alaska Division of Elections.
President Donald Trump has long opposed the process of mail-in voting — however, clarifying that absentee ballots are OK. The two are the same.
In an interview with Fox News earlier this week, the president went further than he has before, noting that if the Postal Service is not funded, it may not be able to process the mail-in ballots.
“Now, they need that money in order to make the Post Office work, so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump said, adding, “Now, if we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money. That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting, they just can’t have it.”
Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski was the only one of Alaska’s three members of Congress to respond directly to a request for comment.
Murkowski did not comment on Trump’s views of mail-in ballots but did state she felt the Postal Service shouldn’t be used as a political football.
“The president has his views with regard to mail-in voting, but no one should use the Postal Service, or any federal agency, to push or support particular initiatives,” Murkowski said. “Shortchanging funding for political gain is not a service to the Postal Service and it is not a service to the American people.”
Murkowski and Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan, a Republican, have sponsored a bill in the Senate that would provide $25 million in emergency funding to the postal service. The bill was introduced in the Senate at the beginning of July and has not progressed further.
Alaska Republican Rep. Don Young also cosponsored House legislation that would have approved $25 million in relief funding for the Postal Service. The bill, the Postal Preservation Act, was introduced in May but has not progressed.
Trump had originally stated he would veto a Postal Service rescue bill if passed by Congress but later indicated he wouldn’t block it.
Alaska’s primary election is Tuesday. Alaska had issued 54,032 mail-in absentee ballots for the primary as of Friday morning and received about 43% of those ballots back so far.
